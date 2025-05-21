I was embarrassed I hadn't watched this Apple TV Plus thriller rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — and it's now my new TV obsession
Women in Blue was worth the wait
I'm embarrassed to say that Women in Blue passed me by when it first landed on Apple TV Plus in July 2024, but I finally got around to watching it recently, and wow, was it worth the wait.
There aren't many shows on Apple TV Plus that are critically 100% rated on Rotten Tomatoes, but I can see why Women in Blue is one of them.
The show, set in 1971, follows four women as they defy strict social norms to become Mexico’s first female police force, only to discover that it's a publicity stunt to distract the media from a serial killer who is terrorizing their city and killing innocent women.
But, these women are not to be underestimated, and soon they make a pact to bring the killer to justice — and as the body count mounts, they carry out a clandestine investigation under the nose of their chauvinistic colleagues to catch the killer.
The series – also known as Las Azules – was filmed with an entirely Hispanic cast and crew, and each episode focuses on a different character, each of whom has very different reasons for signing up to join the police.
First up is disenchanted housewife Mariá (played by Bárbara Mori), who has found out her husband is cheating on her, and so sets out to join the police to finally fulfil her childhood dream of being a detective. Plus, it doesn't hurt that doing something so out of character finally makes her husband notice her for the first time in years.
Then there is Mariá's fearless younger sister Valentina (Natalia Téllez), who is trying to get her life on track after a series of bad decisions.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Next up we have socially awkward fingerprint analyst Ángeles (Ximena Sariñana) who you will find yourself instantly falling in love with, and then finally, we meet sheltered homebody Gabina (Amorita Rasgado) who wants to follow the men in her family and become a police officer rather than stay at home and help her mother.
As the women proudly report for duty with Mexico City’s police department, they face harsh negativity and are forced to wear impractical miniskirts as their uniform. Soon, the reality of what they have taken on hits when their main duties involve filing paperwork and, on patrol, they’re "armed" with whistles and loose change so they can phone their male counterparts if they spot a crime!
However, this is a group of fearless women not to be messed with, and soon they forge a tight-knit unit and set about showing their male colleagues how it is done as they vow to unmask an active serial killer dubbed "The Undresser".
It's not just the drama that will draw you in, it is the characters and their intricate back stories that will have you hooked from the very first episode. I promise you won't be disappointed.
Women in Blue is on Apple TV Plus now. Here's our list of the best Apple TV Plus shows, which will guide you towards some of What to Watch's favorites.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.