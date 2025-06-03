A Widow's Game maybe Netflix's No. 1 movie, but these are the crime thrillers I recommend on the streamer

Netflix viewers are really enjoying international movies this year. After Germany’s Exterritorial and Spain’s Bad Influence rose up to the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s daily Top 10 movies in the US and UK for a time, another movie from Spain has become a popular watch on Netflix — A Widow’s Game, a mystery crime movie based on a true story.

A Widow’s Game follows a murder investigation where the young widow is the prime suspect in her husband’s death. The movie is directed by Carlos Sedes, whose notable credits include directing multiple episodes of the Eva Longoria Apple TV Plus original series Land of Women, while the cast features Carmen Machi (Broken Embraces), Ivana Baquero (The Shannara Chronicles) and Tristán Ulloa (Warrior Nun).

While A Widow's Game has proven to be a popular watch since it debuted on Netflix on Friday, May 30, the movie’s critical reception has been so-so. On Rotten Tomatoes the movie doesn’t have an official score, but critics that have weighed the majority gave the movie a “Rotten” rating.

Whether you’ve watched A Widow’s Game and are in the mood to watch another crime thriller on Netflix, or if you’re debating if you want to give A Widow’s Game a try but are wondering if there is something else worth watching, I’ve picked three crime thrillers on Netflix to consider.

The Good Nurse (2022)

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse (Image credit: JoJo Whilden/Netflix)

Part of the draw for A Widow’s Game is that it is based on actual events, as true crime is a very popular genre for many. So with that in mind, The Good Nurse is another true crime movie available on Netflix to check out.

Jessica Chastain stars as a nurse who begins to suspect that her new co-worker, played by Eddie Redmayne, may be responsible for not only multiple deaths of patients in their hospital, but has been committing similar crimes at other hospitals for years. The story is based on Charles Cullen, who confessed to intentionally killing 29 hospital patients that he cared for, while some estimate the real number could have been in the hundreds.

The Good Nurse is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and features an effectively creepy performance from Redmayne as its main highlight; Redmayne ended up earning Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for his performance.

Rear Window (1954)

Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly in Rear Window (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it’s the mystery that intrigues you, then there may be no better option on Netflix right now than the Alfred Hitchcock classic Rear Window.

The iconic movie stars Jimmy Stewart as a professional photographer confined to his apartment thanks to a broken leg. To try to escape boredom he watches his neighbors, only to eventually suspect that one of them may have killed his wife. But can he prove it?

Rear Window is one of my personal favorite Hitchcock movies because not only is the story thrilling, but it is also a perfect example of why Hitchcock is one of the most revered directors of all time commonly referred to as “the master of suspense.” The tension and iconic moments that he is able to capture with a story set entirely in a single room is extraordinary.

Woman of the Hour (2024)

Anna Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto in Woman of the Hour (Image credit: Leah Gallo/Netflix)

Another story based on a true event, Woman of the Hour stars and is directed by Anna Kendrick (her feature directing debut) and focuses on a woman who unknowingly got matched with a serial killer on a 70s era dating show.

One component of A Widow’s Game is that the story is told through three different perspectives. If that is something you find intriguing, then you’ll likely be interested in what Kendrick does in Woman of the Hour, where she intercuts the dating show that serves as the throughline of the movie and revisits some of the murders of the killer in times before and after the dating show.

Critics really liked this one, with Woman of the Hour earning a stellar 91% “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

All of these movies are streaming on Netflix right now; a Netflix subscription is required to watch them on the platform.