Land Of Women: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Land Of Women on Apple TV Plus is a comedy-drama starring Eva Longoria as a woman forced to flee to a small town in Northern Spain with her elderly mother and teenage daughter. Also executive producing the six-part series, Eva plays Gala, a New Yorker whose life is turned upside down when her husband becomes indebted to dangerous criminals and takes the family down with him.

To escape, Gala and her mother and daughter hunker down in the Spanish wine town her mother Julia fled 50 years earlier, where they hope to start a new life. But gossip in a small town spreads quickly!

Inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s best-selling novel "La Tierra de las Mujeres", here’s everything you need to know...

Land Of Women is a six-episode series that launches on Apple TV Plus, with the first two episodes released on Wednesday June 26 2024. A new episode will be released every Wednesday until July 24 2024.

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment. If one is released, we’ll post it on this page.

Land Of Women plot

The story follows empty nester Gala (Eva Longoria), whose glam life in New York comes to an abrupt end when her husband becomes involved in financial improprieties and implicates the whole family. When he vanishes, Gala flees to Spain with her aging mother Julia and teenage daughter Kate and they seek to start anew in the small wine town in the north of the country that Gala’s mum fled five decades earlier, vowing never to return. The trio hopes to keep their identities hidden, but rumors travel fast in small-town Spain and soon their darkest family truths and secrets come to light.

Land of Women trio — Eva Longoria as Gala (on right), Carmen Maura as Julia (on left) and Victoria Bazúa as Kate (centre). (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Land Of Women cast — Eva Longoria as Gala

Eva Longoria plays Gala in Land Of Women. Eva found fame playing Gabrielle Solis in the hit series Desperate Housewives from 2004 to 2012. She's also had roles in Decline and Fall, The Young and the Restless, Dragnet, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Tell It Like A Woman. She's even had a documentary series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (see pictured below).

Eva Longoria eating Mexican food in Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. (Image credit: Ramona Rosales/CNN)

Who else is starring in Land of Women

Other cast of Land Of Women are Carmen Maura playing Gala’s mother Julia while newcomer Victoria Bazúa is her teenage daughter Kate.

Behind the scenes and more on Land Of Women

Land Of Women is from Apple Studios and inspired by award-winning author Sandra Barneda’s best selling novel La tierra de las mujeres. The six-parter is created by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira and Paula Fernández and is directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes.

The series is produced by Bambú Studios, and executive produced by showrunner Campos, Neira, Sedes, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, Ben Spector, Sandra Condito and Longoria via her award-winning production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Eva Longoria to produce film, television and documentaries.