Skip Netflix hit Bad Influence and watch these 3 romance movies instead

The Netflix top 10 list that appears on the homepage is a nice barometer to see what is popular on the streamer, but it is not always the best indicator of the best the streamer has to offer (check out WTW’s best Netflix movies for our opinion on that subject).

A current example is Bad Influence, which has been a pretty consistent resident of the Netflix top 10 since it premiered on the streamer on May 9.

Bad Influence is a Spanish-language movie (title in Spanish is Mala influencia) that blends teen romance and thriller genre qualities. It centers on an ex-con who is hired to protect a wealthy heiress from a stalker — but as they grow closer, their chemistry becomes harder to resist. Alberto Olmo and Eléa Rochera star as the central couple in the movie directed by Chloé Wallace.

While I can see why that may be an intriguing viewing option, those who have seen it aren't too high on it. The few critics that have reviewed the movie on Rotten Tomatoes all gave it a “Rotten” score. General viewers haven’t been much kinder, as indicated by the movies 1.7 average star rating by users on Letterboxd.

But if you’re in the mood for a romance story to watch on Netflix, we’ve got three suggestions that may be a better pick than Bad Influence:

Heart Eyes (2025)

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in Heart Eyes (Image credit: Christopher Moss/Spyglass Media Group)

If part of the reason you were considering Bad Influence was because of its thriller qualities, Netflix has another 2025 new movie that can better scratch that itch. Heart Eyes is a Valentine’s Day-themed horror/thriller about the titular Heart Eyes Killer, who goes after young couples on the romantic holiday. This time he has his eyes set on the pairing of Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt. Heart Eyes was a bit of an underrated gem earlier this year, as it’s “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes. One of our writers absolutely “loved it to bits.”

Past Lives (2023)

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in Past Lives (Image credit: Jon Pack/A24)

I always like to see when Netflix subscribers give foreign language movies a shot, as it’s great to see what the entire world of cinema has to offer. So to provide an alternative to the Spanish movie Bad Influence, I offer Past Lives. While this is an American-made movie (distributed by A24), a large majority of Past Lives’ dialogue is in Korean, so you get that international vibe. And as I’ve expressed in both my Past Lives review and more recently, Past Lives is probably one of the best movie romances of this century, one that will rip your heart out (in the best possible way).

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden in Pride & Prejudice (Image credit: Working Title/Maximum Film/Alamy Stock Photo)

You only have a little bit of time left to watch Pride & Prejudice on Netflix, as the adaptation of the Jane Austen classic is leaving the streaming service at the end of May. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfayden star as the timeless Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s gorgeous period drama. This will satisfy the different circumstances of the characters that fall in love that Bad Influence offers, with Mr. Darcy coming from money and Elizabeth from a more humble upbringing (no criminal record that we’re aware of).