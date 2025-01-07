Heart Eyes: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the horror movie

Who’s ready for a killer love story? Because 2025 new movie Heart Eyes looks to give audiences a romance to die for with its serial killer tale. OK, that’s enough with the wordplay, let’s get into what you need to know about the movie.

From the writer of Happy Death Day 2 U and Freaky, as well as the producers of M3GAN and House of Spoils, Heart Eyes is a new slasher horror movie that wants to give audiences an alternative to the traditional romance movie available on Valentine’s Day.

When is Heart Eyes premiering? Who stars in it? Read on below for all the key details about the movie.

Heart Eyes premieres February 7 exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere.

It shares its release date with another Valentine’s Day alternative programming pick, the action movie Love Hurts.

Heart Eyes cast

Starring in Heart Eyes as the central couple that soon become chased by the titular serial killer are Mason Gooding and Olivia Holt. Both Gooding and Holt are familiar with the horror genre, as Gooding is one of the main stars of the new generation of Scream movies, while Holt starred in the Prime Video original horror movie Totally Killer.

Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding in Heart Eyes (Image credit: Christopher Moss/Spyglass Media Group)

Other members of the Heart Eyes cast include Gigi Zumbado (The Rookie), Michaela Watkins (Tiny Beautiful Things), Devon Sawa (Chucky) and Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious franchise).

Heart Eyes plot

Co-written by Phillip Murphy and Christopher Landon & Michael Kennedy, here is the official synopsis for Heart Eyes:

“For the past several years, the ‘Heart Eyes Killer’ has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe.”

Heart Eyes trailer

Watch the official trailer for Heart Eyes right here, which will immediately make your own Valentine’s Day plans look better:

HEART EYES - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

You can also check out the previously released red band teaser trailer for the movie:

HEART EYES - Official Teaser (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Heart Eyes director

Behind the camera as the Heart Eyes director is Josh Ruben. This is Ruben’s biggest movie to date as a director (he also works as an actor), though his previous feature directing credits include 2020’s Scare Me and 2021’s Werewolves Within. Among his other notable credits are the Netflix comedy Death to 2021 and multiple episodes of the streaming series Die Hart.

Heart Eyes behind the scenes

The Heart Eye producers are Christopher Landon, Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks. Production companies behind the movie are Screen Gems and Spyglass Media Group. Sony Pictures Entertainment is the major studio behind the movie.

The movie has already earned an R-rating in the US for strong violence and gore, language and some sexual content.