Oh, Hi!: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Molly Gordon comedy

Are you really committed to a relationship if you’re not willing to tie your significant other to a bed until they realize that you should be together? Obviously in the real world that kind of action (I cannot stress this enough) should not be taken, but in the world of the 2025 new movie Oh, Hi!, it’s a humorous premise for a comedy starring Molly Gordon.

Oh, Hi! had its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, making it another entry from that festival arriving for general audiences in 2025. Others include The Ballad of Wallis Island, Sorry, Baby, Twinless and Together.

You can find out everything you need to know about Oh, Hi! — from when it is premiering to who else stars in the movie and initial reviews — right here.

Oh, Hi! is poised to be a potential sleeper in the summer movie season, as the comedy premieres exclusively in movie theaters on July 25 in the US.

At this time we are not able to confirm the exact release date for Oh, Hi! in the UK.

Oh, Hi! cast

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman lead the Oh, Hi! cast as the central couple of Iris and Isaac.

Gordon’s star has been on the rise in recent years. Following an extended run on the TV show Animal Kingdom, Gordon has appeared in comedies like Booksmart, Good Boys, Shiva Baby, Am I Ok? and, most recently, Theater Camp. But she’s likely best known for starring in The Bear (which she’ll be back for with The Bear season 4).

Lerman, meanwhile, has been a known actor for years thanks to roles when he was a teenager in the Percy Jackson movies and The Perks of Being a Wall Flower. More recently he starred in Bullet Train and the TV series Hunters and We Were the Lucky Ones.

Also starring in Oh, Hi! are Geraldine Viswanathan (Thunderbolts*), John Reynolds (Yellowjackets) and David Cross (Arrested Development).

Oh, Hi! plot

With a script written by Sophie Brooks from a story developed by Brooks and Gordon, here is the official synopsis for Oh, Hi!:

“Iris has met her perfect guy, Isaac, and is enjoying their first romantic getaway together — what could go wrong? This clever and charmingly odd dark comedy takes on the highs and lows of modern dating and the ways it makes us all a little crazy.”

As you’ll see in the trailer below, things do go wrong in spectacular fashion.

Oh, Hi! trailer

Watch the trailer for Oh, Hi! right here:

OH, HI! | Official Trailer (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Oh, Hi! reviews

After screening at Sundance, Oh, Hi! has a handful of reviews, resulting in it having a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of June 9.

Oh, Hi! director

The director of Oh, Hi! is Sophie Brooks; so she’s pulling double duty as writer and director. This is Brooks’ second feature directing gig, as she previously helmed 2017’s The Boy Downstairs.

Oh, Hi! behind the scenes

The production companies behind Oh, Hi! are Cliffbrook Films, QWGmire and Watermark Media, while Sony Pictures Classics is handling distribution for the movie worldwide.

The movie’s producers are David Brooks, Dan Clifton and Julie Walters.