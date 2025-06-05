BETH: release date, plot, cast, interview and everything we know about the sci-fi thriller

Abbey Lee and Nicholas Pinnock as Molly and Joe in BETH.

An excited expectant father’s perfect world falls apart in romantic sci-fi thriller BETH, which delves into questions of identity, societal expectations and the cost of truth.

Written and directed by Uzo Oleh, BETH centres on Joe (Nicholas Pinnock) and Molly (Abbey Lee), a married, high-flying couple who have faced numerous IVF rounds and devastating losses in their attempts to start a family.

But when Molly unexpectedly becomes pregnant, their longed-for dream brings confusion, suspicion and a world of hurt for Joe.

Here’s everything we know about the emotionally-charged, short sci-fi film…

BETH is airing as a 45-minute film on Channel 4 on Monday, June 9 at 10pm.

It will also be streaming on Channel 4’s YouTube and Channel 4 Streaming as three 15-minute episodes.

Joe (Nicholas Pinnock) wants answers when his world comes crashing down in BETH. (Image credit: Channel 4)

BETH: Plot

The 45-minute film follows Joe and Molly, a married couple longing to start a family despite multiple IVF attempts and heart-wrenching losses.

Their dreams seemingly materialise, though, when Molly becomes pregnant. However, Joe’s vision of family bliss shatters with the birth of Imogen, who bears no resemblance to her Black father.

“The baby looks nothing like Joe whatsoever, so he tries to fill in the blanks and thinks someone else must be the father,” Nicholas tells What to Watch in an exclusive chat. “But Joe doesn’t want to miss out on the journey of parenthood, so when the drama cuts to five years later, he’s fathering Imogen and she doesn’t care that Joe doesn’t look like her. As far as Imogen is concerned, Joe’s her dad.”

As Joe navigates his new reality, curiosity finally gets the better of him and his search for answers leads to a staggering secret that could send shockwaves across the world…

“Joe and Molly’s confrontation is heart-breaking,” says Nicholas. “I think viewers will be moved morally, as well as entertained and educated by BETH. It’s a thrill ride between two people in an incredible love story where nothing goes wrong but nature.”

There's a tough road ahead for Molly (Abbey Lee) and (Nicholas Pinnock) in BETH. (Image credit: Channel 4)

BETH: Cast

Australian actor Abbey Lee, who's credits include Lovecraft Country and Mad Max: Fury Road, plays Molly. Plus, look out for guest stars Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as a fertility doctor and Louise Bangay (Midsomer Murders) as Molly’s mother, Gabby.

Joe is played by Nicholas Pinnock, who’s known for his roles in crime dramas For Life, Marcella and Suspect, as well as Channel 4 thriller Long Bright River (currently on Channel 4 Streaming).

“I think there are similarities between my character in Long Bright River, Truman Dawes [ex-police partner of Mickey Fitzpatrick, played by Amanda Seyfried], and Joe," says Nicholas. "Truman has unconditional love for Mickey in the same way Joe has for Molly and Imogen."

“BETH also tells us that family can be whatever you make it, and what’s interesting about Long Bright River is that while it’s set against the backdrop of America’s opioid crisis, it’s actually a beautiful love story between two sisters and shows how community is everything.”

Is there a trailer for BETH?

No, but if one becomes available, we'll be sure to add it here!