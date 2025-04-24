Falling: cast, plot, first look images and everything we know

Falling is a new forbidden romance drama on Channel 4, written by BAFTA award-winning Adolescence writer Jack Thorne and starring Keeley Hawes (Scoop, Miss Austen) and Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror, The Lazarus Project).

The series will see Keeley looking unrecognisable as she plays Anna, a devoted nun who unexpectedly falls in love with David, a Catholic priest, played by Paapa.

The new six-part drama is the first love story written by Jack Thorne and follows both Anna and David as they grow closer and find themselves caught up in a case of forbidden love.

Speaking of her role with a difference, Keeley says: “I’m thrilled to be taking on the role of Anna and so looking forward to working alongside the brilliant Paapa Essiedu to bring Jack Thorne’s beautiful scripts to life.”

While Paapa adds, “Falling is a story that has Jack Thorne’s singular talent of mining the sublime out of the ordinary running all the way through. I can’t wait to work with Keeley, Peter, and the rest of the team to bring this world to life.”

Here is everything we know about Falling...

While it is too early to have a confirmed release date, we do know that the series will be made up of six hour-long episodes.

As soon as a release date has been confirmed, we will update this guide.

Keeley Hawes and Paapa Essiedu as Anna and David. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Falling plot

Falling is a story of unexpected and forbidden love, and will follow Anna and David as they slowly realise they have feelings for one another.

Both Anna and David are deeply committed to their work in the church and community, and neither expects to fall in love. But when they do, both are forced to wrestle with what it means for them, their vows, and their relationship with God.

Channel 4 says: "Falling is a witty, moving, contemporary romantic drama that is as honest as it is full of heart."

Falling cast

Falling has a whole host of familiar faces joining the cast alongside Keekley and Paapa, including Rakie Ayola (The Pact, Kaos), Jason Watkins (Coma, The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies), Niamh Cusack (The Virtues, Heartbeat) and Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey, The Chelsea Detective).

David Dawson (My Policeman, The Last Kingdom), Susan Brown (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, It’s A Sin), Sandra Voe (Howards End, Vera Drake) also star - as well as TV newcomers, Holly Rhys and Shayde Sinclair.

Falling will also star Jason Watkins, seen here as Simon in Channel 5 drama, Coma. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Falling trailer

Sadly it is too early for a trailer, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Behind the scenes and more on Falling

Falling will have six hour-long episodes and filming for the new series is now underway in Wales and Bristol. The series is produced by George Ormond, George Faber and Jack Thorne.

Joe Donaldson (Cobra, Ripper Street, Peaky Blinders) is the producer and Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, The Last of Us, Umbrella Academy) will direct.

Falling has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Ollie Madden, Director of Film4 and Channel 4 Drama and Gwawr Lloyd, Commissioning Editor, Drama.