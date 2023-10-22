Coma: cast, plot and everything you need to know about the thriller starring Jason Watkins

Coma on Channel 5 stars Jason Watkins as a man whose momentary lapse of judgment looks to derail his life. He plays Simon, a devoted family man who is driven to breaking point by a group of menacing teens, led by 17-year-old Jordan Franklin (played by Joe Barber). And when his frustration reaches boiling point, a split second decision looks set to cost him everything he loves.

The thriller series Coma boasts a number of stars, including After Life’s David Bradley, Outnumbered’s Claire Skinner and The Bay’s Jonas Armstrong and promises to be an explosive rollercoaster of a thriller.

"I cannot wait to get stuck into playing Simon in Coma,” says Jason Watkins. “This character faces an agonising situation that will keep viewers questioning their own morals. I’m sure it will be a thrilling and emotionally charged experience.”

Here’s everything you need about Coma on Channel 5…

Coma is a four-part series that will start on Channel 5 in 2024. There’s no release date yet but we’ll let you know as soon as one is announced. There's no US channel on air date confirmed but we'd expect it to land on Paramount Plus who have co-commissioned the series.

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for Coma just yet but if Channel 5 releases one, we’ll paste it up on this page.

Coma plot

Coma follows Simon (Jason Watkins), a man whose neighbourhood is blighted by the antics of a group of antisocial teens, led by Jordan Franklin (Joe Barber). Simon and his wife Beth (Claire Skinner) are hoping to move their young daughter to a safer area, away from the threatening atmosphere. But when Simon is pushed to the limit he confronts Jordan outside his home and makes a decision that changes his life in an instant, causing everything to spiral out of control.

Coma cast — Jason Watkins as Simon

In Coma, Jason Watkins plays Simon, a man on the edge.

He previously played 1960s/1970s Prime Minister Harold Wilson in The Crown as well as DS Dodds in McDonald and Dodds and as a climate scientist in The Trick. Jason has also starred in Nativity, Des, The Catch, Count Magnus and Around the World in 80 Days. He's also played Simon Harwood in W1A and Roger in Hold The Sunset and Mr Humphries in the revival of Are You Being Served?.

Jason Watkins in BBC1 drama The Trick. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Coma?

Coma has a strong cast including David Bradley (After Life, Harry Potter) who is Simon’s grumpy neighbour Harry. Jonas Armstrong (Floodlights, The Drowning, The Bay, Edge of Tomorrow) is Jordan’s dangerous father Paul. Kayla Meikle (Litvinenko) is DS Kelly while David Mumeni (Stath Lets Flats, No Return) is Simon’s untrustworthy boss Jimmy.

Jonas Armstrong with Morven Christie in The Bay. (Image credit: ITV)

Behind the scenes and more on Coma

Coma is produced by Roughcut Television and CBS Studios, with Paramount Global Content Distribution handling distribution. Written and created by Ben Edwards (Miss Scarlett And The Duke, The Good Karma Hospital, Stella), the executive producers for Roughcut Television are Creative Director Alex Smith, Head of Drama Marianna Abbotts and Chief Executive Ash Atalla. The director is Michael Samuels (Close To Me, Any Human Heart, The Man In The Orange Shirt).

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+, says: "Coma is a provocative thriller that asks the audience: What would I do? It's the story of a good man who does one bad thing that causes his life to spiral out of control. We are excited to be working with Roughcut and CBS Studios to bring this intense and gripping tale to Channel 5 viewers and are thrilled to have the fantastic Jason Watkins leading the cast."