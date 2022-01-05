'No Return': release date, cast, plot, and everything we know about the harrowing holiday thriller starring Sheridan Smith

No Return sees Sheridan Smith and her Four Lives co-star Michael Jibson play a husband and wife, whose family holiday in Turkey turns into a living hell. The drama comes from award-winning screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, the mastermind behind The Stranger, Brassic and Come Home.

"I’m delighted to be working with Danny again on these fantastic scripts," says executive producer Nicola Shindler. "He makes the audience ask ‘what if that were my holiday, my child’ in a thrilling way. And we are so lucky to have Sheridan and the rest of this very talented cast to bring this story to life."

Here’s everything we know so far about the nail-biting four-part series on ITV…

While the official release date for No Return is yet to be confirmed by ITV, the drama has been included in ITV’s winter schedule so should be on our screens some time in January or February. It promises to be one of the best ITV dramas of the year.

Is there a 'No Return' trailer?

A trailer for No Return is yet to be released, but we're expecting ITV to release one very soon so we will post here as soon as it arrives.

'No Return' plot

In No Return, Kathy (Sheridan Smith) and Martin (Michael Jibson) are looking forward to a fun and relaxing family holiday in Turkey with their two children, Jessica, and 16-year-old Noah. But their dream all-inclusive holiday soon plunges into a nightmare when Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party.

Within hours, the family’s world is shattered and Kathy and Martin find themselves fighting for their son’s freedom against a complex foreign legal system and intense media coverage. The drama explores the themes of guilt, parental love, teenage consent, and just how far parents will go in order to protect their children.

In 'No Return' the British family are shocked when their teen son Noah is arrested by Turkish police. (Image credit: ITV)

'No Return' cast — Sheridan Smith as mum Kathy

Sheridan takes the lead role of mum Kathy, who’s dreaming of a well-earned family break, only for it to turn into a holiday from hell. The BAFTA-award winning actor made her name in The Royle Family in the late 1990s and has gone on to star in Gavin & Stacey, Cilla, The C Word, Mrs Biggs and The Moorside. She was most recently seen on BBC1 as grieving Sarah Sak in BBC1 drama Four Lives and in Sky's family drama Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After.

'No Return' star Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak in recent BBC1 drama 'Four Lives' (Image credit: BBC)

Michael Jibson as Kathy's husband Martin

Michael Jibson plays Sheridan’s on-screen husband Martin, who’s desperately in need of some family time. He recently co-starred alongside Sheridan as DC Paul Slaymaker in Four Lives, and has appeared in the ITV dramas Honour and Quiz.

He’s also had roles in hit movies such as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 1917 and Les Misérables, and is an Olivier Award winner, having picked up a statuette for his role as King George III in Hamilton. An early stage role saw him lead the cast in the Madness musical Our House.

'No Return' star Michael Jibson as detective Paul Slaymaker (second from left) in 'Four Lives'. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring?

Martin and Kathy’s 16-year old son Noah is played by rising star Louis Ashbourne Serkis, son of Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis and Bridgerton’s Lorraine Ashbourne, while Noah’s younger sister is played by newcomer Lily Sutcliffe.

Sherlock star Sian Brooke plays Kathy’s sister Megan, and actor and comedian Rufus Hound also appears in the series as private investigator Al Milner. Completing the cast are David Mumeni, who plays Megan’s husband Steve, Philip Arditti as Noah’s legal representative Rico Karvalci, and Murat Seven as hotel worker Ismail.