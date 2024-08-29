I Fought The Law: cast, plot and everything we know

I Fought The Law is an ITV drama starring Sheridan Smith which follows the real-life case of mum Ann Ming who campaigned to overturn the double jeopardy law. The drama shows how after discovering her 22-year-old daughter Julie’s dead body and seeing her killer escape justice after two mistrials, Ann battled for 15 years to get the law changed so he could face trial again. The four-part drama is based on Ann Ming’s book For The Love of Julie.

“I am very pleased that Hera Pictures will tell the story of my campaign to overturn the double jeopardy law,” says Ann. “My daughter’s killer was wrongfully acquitted, and a number of years later confessed to her murder, for which he could only be prosecuted for perjury due to the 800-year-old double jeopardy law. I wasn’t going to let this stand in my way of getting justice for Julie. I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful.”

Sheridan Smith adds: “I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the double jeopardy law to be changed. She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the ITV series I Fought The Law…

The four-part drama series I Fought The Law will air on ITV1 and ITVX. Our best guess is that it will hit our screens early in 2025 but as soon as we hear a confirmed date, we’ll let you know.

I Fought The Law plot

I Fought The Law shows how Ann’s 22-year-old daughter Julie Hogg, devoted mother to three-year-old Kevin, was murdered in Billingham, County Durham in 1989 and her killer hid her mutilated body behind a bath panel where Ann found her 80 days later. William Dunlop was tried twice for the murder but both juries failed to reach a verdict. Three years later, while in prison for another crime, Dunlop confessed to the murder but boasted that nothing could be done about it because of the double jeopardy law. However, Ann and her family took on a 15-year campaign to change the 800-year-old law so he could be charged with the same crime twice. To do so she took on the Criminal Justice System, the Crown Prosecution Service, the Law Commission, eminent defence barristers in television debates, the Government, the Lord Chancellor, the Attorney General, and two Home Secretaries as she ‘fought the law.’

I Fought The Law cast — Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming

Sheridan Smith plays grieving mother Ann Ming In I Fought The Law. She has a string of hit shows under her belt having starred in Four Lives, The Moorside, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, The Castaways, Cilla and Mrs Biggs. She’s also starred in Accused, The Teacher, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Gavin & Stacey and Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak in BBC1 drama Four Lives. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet. But when one drops, we’ll add it to this page.