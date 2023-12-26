Sheridan Smith reveals behind-the-scenes secrets from The Castaways set

Sheridan Smith and Céline Buckens star as two sisters whose island-hopping trip of a lifetime in Fiji becomes a nightmare in the ambitious action thriller The Castaways - based on Lucy Clarke’s acclaimed novel - landing on Paramount Plus.

Following a bust-up with her sister Erin, Lori (The Moorside’s Sheridan) boards a flight to their next tropical resort alone. But the plane never arrives at its destination.

Six months later, with no wreckage having been located and the passengers’ fate still a mystery, Erin (The Ex-Wife’s Céline) discovers Lori's credit card has been used. Desperate for answers, Erin boards a flight to Fiji, unaware Lori's battered and bruised on a desert island, and fighting for survival…

Here, Sheridan and Céline, talk about sisterly love and survivor’s instinct…

What appealed to you both about The Castaways?

Sheridan: "Firstly, that it’s about two sisters. It's so great to have two female leads who go on their own journeys, growing as women and turning into warriors! It’s so action-packed; I've never done a show quite so out there - I'm usually playing cardigan-wearing mums up north!"

Céline: "It has all the grit that you get from action films like Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Taken but with these two sisters, who are out of their depth. It's about ordinary people in an extraordinary situation."

All smiles: Sisters Erin and Lori before they are broken apart. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

In flashback scenes, we see Lori board the plane before tragedy strikes. What was that like to film?

Sheridan: "We filmed in a real plane in a studio; the plane was totally still but the crew made the scenes look terrifying. To create turbulence, they would shout via walkie-talking: '1,2,3… Shake!', '1,2,3... Left! '1,2,3... Right! Everyone’s screaming, lights are going out, there’s water thrashing the window, fire and other special effects. Fortunately, I have flown on my own since and I didn’t panic!"

Fateful flight: Lori's world is turned upside down after she boards the plane. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Did you have any other stunts?

Sheridan: "I’ve always had a phobia of water and, on this shoot, I couldn’t go underwater without holding my nose. I had a few sessions with our stunt team first in a swimming pool, then in the sea and I got braver, so there’s an underwater scene that’s all me. I also enjoyed running up and down the beach - I don't usually like running for the bus!"

Céline: "As Erin, I ride a motorbike and jump off a boat - but I haven't got a licence for bikes or boats, so I wasn't allowed to do my own stunts. My stunt double is riding the bike, I just get off at the end!"

Why is Erin so convinced Lori is still alive?

Céline: "Erin’s so dependent on Lori and can't see a life without her; accepting Lori’s dead would be ‘game over’ for Erin. Unless you've got a definite answer that someone's gone, the 'what if' will always be there. And, in this instance, it's too horrible to think of an argument being the last goodbye…"

Sheridan: "That’s true for Lori, too. Sat on the plane, thinking it’s her last moment on earth, Lori's regretting what was said and keeps looking at the empty seat beside her. This show is action-packed and emotionally charged but, at its heart, it's the story of two sisters who love and need each other."

True detective: Erin believes Lori is still alive... and vows to prove it. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Tell us more about filming in Greece, which doubles as Fiji in the show…

Sheridan: "I'd just spent six months on stage in the West End as Shirley Valentine saying 'I dream of going to Greece'... and then I flew out there the next day. And I got to take my son Billy, three, which was nice. For scenes where I was covered in 'blood', I'd tell him it was strawberry jam, so on days without it he'd ask: 'Where's your jam, mummy?' The guys on the crew were so lovely to him and he had a ball - though he did start calling them all ‘Daddy’, which was weird!"

Céline, what was it like filming in actual Fiji…

Céline: "It was an incredible experience. Fiji’s beautiful and the locals so friendly; we filmed a scene in a market and everyone wanted to join in. I’ve never been that far across the world before and I can confirm the jet lag is REAL. It’s such a long flight, Australia is a stop along the way!"

All at sea: Will Lori survive on the desert island? (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Sheridan, as the story unfolds, what do we learn about the other castaways?

Sheridan: "As soon as Lori gets on the plane, her instincts tell her something isn’t right. So, once they’re all on the island, the paranoia sets in. There’s many twists and turns and everyone’s under suspicion. It all becomes a bit ‘Lord of the Flies’."

Have you each considered how you’d cope on a desert island?

Céline: "Well, I've done loads of camping, so I've got some survival skills there. I camped for the Duke of Edinburgh awards but never finished the paperwork. That's SO Erin!"

Sheridan: "You’d definitely cope - you’re a natural Lara Croft! None of us can imagine being in that situation but you obviously go into 'fight or flight' mode; you have no choice but to dig deep and you surprise yourself. That’s what Lori does, and gradually we see more of the survivor in her."

Finally, what makes The Castaways perfect Christmas viewing?

Sheridan: "At Christmastime, when you’re sitting at home in front of the TV, you want to be transported somewhere. The Castaways offers adventure and pure escapism."

Céline: "It's edge-of-your-seat stuff. So buckle up!"

The Castaways plane wreckage. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The Castaways lands on Paramount Plus on Boxing Day.