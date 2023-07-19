The Castaways: cast, plot and everything we know about the thriller

The Castaways on Paramount Plus sees Sheridan Smith and Céline Buckens as two sisters whose holiday of a lifetime ends in disaster.

Based on the bestselling novel by Lucy Clarke it follows Lori and Erin who travel to Fiji together but have a huge fight. As a result, Erin doesn’t board the short local flight to their tropical resort but then later discovers the plane, with Lori on board, never arrived at its destination.

Switching between the two sisters’ perspectives, the series follows Erin’s present-day battle to discover what really happened to her sister and Lori’s fight for survival.

“I’m so excited to be working with Céline Buckens and to be part of this amazing production bringing Lucy Clarke’s best-selling novel to life,” says Sheridan Smith.

“And, as I’m currently playing Shirley Valentine in London’s West End, it’s ironic that I finally get to go to Greece!"

"I’m really thrilled to bring Erin to life — she’s a firecracker and the scripts bring layers and darkness to such an arresting premise,” adds Céline. “I hope audiences will be as hooked watching it as I was reading it.”

Here’s all you need to know about The Castaways on Paramount Plus…

The Castaways is a five-part series that will premiere on Paramount Plus either at he end of 2023 or early 2024.

At the moment, there’s no confirmed date for the show but we’ll update you on here as soon as we hear anything.

The Castaways plot

The Castaways follows sisters Erin (Céline Buckens) and Lori (Sheridan Smith) who head to Fiji on holiday. The pair have a massive argument and Erin doesn’t board the island-hopping flight to their tropical resort. She then discovers that the plane, with Lori on board, never reached its destination and there’s no sign of any wreckage or survivors.

The search is eventually called off but Erin refuses to give up hope. Then, months after the crash, Lori’s credit card is used in a corner shop in a remote village in Fiji and on the CCTV Erin recognises the plane’s pilot, back from the dead. She immediately heads back to Fiji to learn what really happened to her sister.

While we follow Erin’s present-day search for the truth, we also go back in time to see the story from Lori’s perspective and follow her struggle for survival after the plane crashes onto a remote desert island. Slowly, the truth emerges, but someone on the island will kill to keep it a secret.

The Castaways cast — Sheridan Smith as Lori

Sheridan Smith, who plays British tourist Lori in The Castaways, has had a hugely successful stage, TV and film career. She played Cilla in the biopic about the entertainer and has starred in The Teacher, Mrs Biggs, Four Lives, The Moorside and Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything. She’s also been in Gavin and Stacey, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Benidorm, Funny Girl, Ratburger, Care, No Return and The Railway Children Return.

Sheridan Smith as Sarah Sak in Four Lives. (Image credit: BBC)

Céline Buckens as Erin

Céline Buckens plays Lori's sister and travelling companion Erin. Céline previously played Talitha Campbell in BBC One drama series Showtrial and Tasha in The Ex-Wife. She’s also starred in War Horse, Warrior, Bridgerton, The Good Liar and Free Rein.

Celine Buckens as Talitha Campbell in Showtrial. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Castaways?

No other cast has yet been announced for The Castaways, but we'll update here when we find out more.

Is there a trailer for The Castaways?

Not yet but it’s early days. As soon as The Castaways trailer is released, we’ll post it on this page.

Behind the scenes, locations and more on The Castaways

Filming of The Castaways is happening in Fiji and Greece from June 2023. It's based on the novel by author Lucy Clarke, whose other novel The Blue was also adapted by Paramount Plus as the thriller series No Escape released earlier in 2023.

The Castaways is produced by Clapperboard Studios and BlackBox Multimedia, and sees Ben Harris (Young Wallander, Devils”, Marcella) as executive producer on the series. Also acting as lead writer, Ben is sharing episode writing responsibilities with Polly Buckle and Jesse O’Mahoney. Andy Tohill and Ryan Tohill (Dagliesh, The Dig) are directors for the show, with Myf Hopkins serving as the producer.

Mike Benson is the executive producer for Clapperboard, whilst Giuliano Papadia and Chiara Cardoso are executive producers for Blackbox Multimedia. The Castaways was ordered by Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, at Paramount, and will be distributed globally by BBC Studios.

On the announcement, Clapperboard’s Mike Benson said: “Both ourselves and Blackbox are absolutely delighted to be working once again with two of the UK’s most remarkable actresses in Sheridan Smith and Céline Buckens. In Ben Harris we have one of the most empathetic and thrilling writers and both he and the writing team have done a tremendous job adapting Lucy’s gripping novel. We’re determined to deliver a fantastic series for our friends and partners at Paramount+ and BBC Studios.”