The Ex-Wife — release date, cast, plot, first looks and all about the relationship thriller adaptation

The Ex-Wife on Paramount Plus will show how three is definitely a crowd when a former spouse is in the mix.

The Ex-Wife on Paramount Plus is a gripping British thriller that brings to life the bestselling novel by Jess Ryder (opens in new tab) about an ex-wife who is always hanging around.

Tasha, played by Céline Buckens, appears to have everything, from her loving husband Jack (Sleepy Hollow’s Tom Mison) and their beautiful daughter Emily to their gorgeous home and seemingly perfect life. The only problem is Jack’s ever-present ex-wife Jen, played by Janet Montgomery, calls him constantly and refuses to sever ties with his family. But when it all comes crashing down, Tasha is left with no choice but to turn to Jen, the woman she despises, for help.

The novel has been adapted for the screen by Downton Abbey star Catherine Steadman, who is also a bestselling thriller writer herself, so it’s sure to be edge-of-your-seat stuff.

So here’s everything you need to know about The Ex-Wife on Paramount Plus...

The Ex-Wife is released on streaming service Paramount Plus in October 2022. We'll confirm exact October date when we can, as well as air dates internationally.

* Paramount Plus price: cost, deals and content for the streaming service.

Is there a trailer for The Ex-Wife?

Paramount Plus hasn't yet released a trailer for The Ex-Wife but it should arrive soon and we'll post it here.

The Ex-Wife plot

The Ex-Wife follows Tasha (Céline Buckens), who appears to lead the perfect life. The only fly in the ointment is her husband Jack’s ex-wife who is an ever-constant presence, speaking to Jack nightly and always turning up to family functions. Then, one day Tasha returns home to find Jack (Tom Mison) and their daughter Emily missing and, at her wit’s end, she has no choice but to ask Jen (Janet Montgomery) for help. But the pair have never seen eye-to-eye, so can Tasha really trust Jack’s ex?

How close are Tasha and Jack in The Ex-Wife? (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

The Ex-Wife cast — Céline Buckens as Tasha

Céline Buckens plays Tasha, who is constantly infuriated by her husband’s ex-wife hanging around their lives. Céline played Talitha Campbell in last year’s BBC1 drama Showtrial and was Kitty in the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton. She's also appeared in Warrior, Free Rein and The Good Liar.

Céline Buckens with Tom Mison as married couple Tasha and Jack in The Ex-Wife. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Who else is starring in The Ex-Wife?

The Ex-Wife also sees Tom Mison is starring as Jack, Tasha’s charming husband. He’s been in Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen and the TV series Four Weddings and a Funeral. Jack’s ex-wife Jen is played by Entourage, New Amsterdam and This is Us actress Janet Montgomery. Rizzle Kicks’ singer and Rogue One star Jordan Stephens plays Tasha’s friend Sam.