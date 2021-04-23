'Showtrial' on BBC1 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Showtrial is a new BBC1 crime drama currently in production, and is written by Ben Richards (The Tunnel). The new five-part series joins World Productions' portfolio which includes Line of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders.

The series explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process, in a timely legal drama full of dark humour.

Series director Zara Hayes says: “These scripts are thoroughly gripping and yet say something truly resonant about the justice system. I couldn’t be more honoured to bring them to life along with such a wonderful cast and the dream team in British TV drama.”

Here's everything we know about BBC1's Showtrial so far...

Showtrial is currently being filmed, which means we don't have a confirmed release date as yet. We do know that it's set to air on BBC1 and iPlayer, and that ITV Studios will distribute the series internationally. We'll keep you updated when the official release date is announced!

What is Showtrial about?

Showtrial's official synopsis is: "When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused — and their families — in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest.

"Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponising Talitha’s gender as well as her social privilege against her."

The series is filmed and set around Bristol, and follows the case from arrest to verdict, giving viewers a deep dive into Talitha's story and the case surrounding her.

Who's in the cast?

Showtrial's cast list has been released, and there's a great line-up bringing Ben Richards' story to life. Speaking about the casting, Richard says: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

Here's the full list of names we know so far...

Tracy Ifeachor ( The Originals )

) James Frain ( Star Trek: Discovery )

) Sharon D Clarke ( Rocks )

) Sinéad Keenan ( Little Boy Blue )

) Celine Buckens ( Bridgerton )

) Kerr Logan ( Game of Thrones )

) Lolita Chakrabarti (Criminal: UK)

Is there a trailer?

No, but we'll update you as soon as we have one!