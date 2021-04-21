Line of Duty Season 7 — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Line of Duty Season 7 may seem a long way off, but it’s never too early to start speculating!

With the latest series about to draw to an explosive conclusion, fans will be quickly trying to work out what this means for the seventh series.

Line of Duty Season 7 hasn’t even been officially confirmed, but it’s hard to imagine the BBC dropping its most popular drama. The only likely way it’s going to end is if boss Jed Mercurio decides the show needs to conclude.

Line of Duty Season 7 is likely to air in 2022, assuming the BBC orders another series. It’s far too earlier, though, to give an exact start date.

Cast

Well, assuming our three leads make it out alive from the last episode we expect Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) all to return. DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) is also likely to be back. However, casting is still to be officially announced.

Line of Duty Season 7 plot

Well, that’s tricky at this point. It’s going to depend hugely on the final moments of episode 6. What we do know for sure is that it will again be spectacular. It’s also likely to see another star follow in the footsteps of the likes of Lennie James, Keeley Hawes and Kelly Macdonald in playing the show’s chief suspect.

We can’t imagine the whole who is H thing will have vanished either. And the OCG is unlikely also to have been defeated, so expect more drama there.

Line of Duty Season 7 trailer

Way too early for a trailer at the moment as filming is yet to begin. However, it will be eagerly-anticipated especially after all the clues in the series 6 trailer. For example fans reckon that Kate must survive the shooting in episode five of series 6 because she’s seen in a piece of the trailer which has yet to air meaning she must be alive.

However, the trailer could be a red herring as not everything in a trailer is always broadcast.