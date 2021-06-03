'Trigger Point' — cast, release date, plot and our guide to the new thriller series

Trigger Point will see Line of Duty star Vicky McClure take the lead role.

Trigger Point is a high-octane thriller on ITV that’s transporting Line of Duty’s star officer Vicky McClure to a very different British police unit.

Produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television, Trigger Point turns the camera on the dangerous world of counter-terror operations and police bomb disposal in London.

When a series is backed by executive producer Jed Mercurio (writer-creator of Bodyguard and Line of Duty), you know it’s going to be good, and Trigger Point sounds like it's going to keep us on the edge of our seats!

Here’s everything we know about Trigger Point so far!

As Trigger Point has not commenced filming just yet, we don’t yet know when we’ll get to see this new drama on our screens either in the UK or US. As soon as we get more information from ITV, we’ll update this guide.

How many episodes of Trigger Point will there be?

Trigger Point’s first season will be six episodes long.

Trigger Point cast

Right now, we know that Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester (The Rook, Life) are set to star in Trigger Point.

Fresh off the back of playing DI Kate Fleming, Vicky McClure will feature as front line officer Lana Washington. Lana is an ‘Expo’, an experienced bomb disposal operative with the London Metropolitan Bomb Disposal Squad. Adrian Lester will play Joel Nutkins, one of her fellow officers. They’re both ex-military and have a close relationship after serving in Afghanistan together.

Adrian Lester said: “I'm really looking forward to partnering with Vicky on this great new series.

Jed Mercurio’s material is always great. This series is ambitious and challenging, which is why it’s exciting to be a part of the team.”

Adrian Lester is a British star of both stage and screen. (Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Further cast includes Mark Stanley (Honour) as DI Thom Youngblood, Warren Brown (Luther) as Karl Maguire, Kerry Godliman (After Life) as Sonya Reeves, Cal MacAninch (Des) as Lee Robins SCO19, Majinder Virk (Midsomer Murders) as Samira Desai SO15 and Ralph Ineson (The Capture) as Commander Bregman.

What's the plot?

Written by newcomer Daniel Brierley, Trigger Point turns the focus onto the dangerous lives that counter-terror and Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal officers lead. They risk their lives on a daily basis, with death only a heartbeat away.

When a terrorist campaign threatens London over the summer, the “expos” are at the forefront of the urgent response to a number of bombings. They enter into a race against time to find out who’s behind the attacks before the number of fatalities rises…

Daniel Brierley said: “I’m beyond thrilled - and honoured - to have Adrian Lester joining the cast of Trigger Point.

“Adrian’s one of Britain’s finest actors and I can’t wait to see him alongside another national treasure in Vicky!

“It’s a great pairing and I know they’ll be fantastic in their roles.”

Is there a trailer for Trigger Point?

With filming still in the pipeline there isn't a trailer just yet, but as soon as one is released we will update this page.