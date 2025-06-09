Trigger Point officially gets a fourth season — before the third season has even aired!

Trigger Point season 3 hasn't even premiered on ITV1 and ITVX yet, but the broadcaster has already confirmed a fourth series is on the way!



The drama starring Vicky McClure as bomb disposal officer - or 'Expo' - Lana Washington, is one of the most successful ITV dramas of the last decade, with the second series averaging 8.1m viewers when it aired last year.



Filming has only just finished on the third series, which is due on our screens in autumn of this year.

But work is due to begin on the fourth series very soon, with channel bosses confirming filming of the explosive drama produced by Jed Mercurio's HTM Television will take place "across the summer months".

The fourth six-part series is due to hit our screens in 2026.

“We’re all buzzing ITV have such faith in this series to commission a fourth before the third has even aired," said Vicky McClure in an official statement. "I love working with the team, we have a great time making the show and I cannot wait to continue Lana’s journey on Trigger Point.”

Series three also received a special honour in March when Her Majesty The Queen visited the Trigger Point set and met with the team to mark the start of ITV’s 70th year celebrations, and following the success of the series.

The original series was written by Dan Brierley, but he's increasingly taken a back seat in recent series, with the fourth one due to be penned by Bloodlands writer Chris Brandon.

“Trigger Point is one of ITV’s most-watched dramas of last year after Mr Bates vs The Post Office so I’m delighted that this thrilling series is returning for a fourth series," says ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I know audiences will be once again on the edge of their seat as Lana and the team take us on another thrilling ride to keep the capital safe.”

This year's third series will see Lana and her team of Expos "called to investigate a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta. Someone is targeting individuals, and demanding revenge".

Goodness knows what will be in store for Lana and any of her surviving colleagues by the time the fourth series rolls around!

You can watch Trigger Point seasons 1 and 2 on ITVX now.

