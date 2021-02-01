'Bloodlands' — everything you need to know about the new BBC thriller

Bloodlands is a new crime thriller that's set to air on BBC1 later this year.

Written by first time TV writer Chris Brandon and executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, it will also be the first drama from newly formed production company HTM Television, which is co-owned by Mercurio and Hat Trick Productions.

Set in Northern Ireland, there's an impressive cast attached to the new series with Cold Feet actor James Nesbitt playing the leading role of police detective Tom Brannick.

Jed Mercurio says: “HTM Television is honoured such a prestigious cast will bring to life Chris Brandon's thrilling, thought-provoking series Bloodlands.”

Here's everything we know so far about the new series...

We don't have a confirmed release date for Bloodlands yet, but we do know that there'll be four hour-long episodes that will air on BBC1.

As soon as we do have a confirmed release date, we'll be sure to keep you updated.

What is Bloodlands about?

According to the BBC, the official synopsis for Bloodlands is: "When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

"Bloodlands follows his hunt for the legendary assassin known as 'Goliath', an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher."

Charlene McKenna stars as Detective Sergeant Niamh McGovern. (Image credit: BBC)

Who stars in Bloodlands?

There's an all-star cast attached to Bloodlands, with plenty of great names starring opposite James Nesbitt. Speaking about the opportunity, Nesbitt said: “It’s great to be back making a drama in and about Northern Ireland, which now has a film and television industry as good as any in the world.

"We have compelling scripts from a brilliant young writer who was raised in County Down, which are very exciting and psychologically complex. I can’t wait to start.”

Here's the rest of the cast...

James Nesbitt (The Missing, Cold Feet)

Lisa Dwan (Top Boy, Trust)

Lorcan Cranitch (Fortitude, The Dig)

Charlene McKenna (Ripper Street, Vienna Blood)

Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game Of Thrones)

Lola Petticrew (My Left Nut, Come Home)

Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917)

Michael Smiley (Luther, Death and Nightingales)

Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls, The Pale Horse)

Susan Lynch (Happy Valley, Save Me).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer has arrived at last.

Bloodlands will be on BBC1 later in 2021.