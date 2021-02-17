'Bloodlands' — Who’s Who guide to the new BBC1 drama starring James Nesbitt

Bloodlands is the latest gritty crime drama from the BBC, which follows Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) as he quickly connects a new crime scene to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance.

The series is written by first time TV writer Chris Brandon and executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, so it seems like a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Here's a guide to who's who in Bloodlands, and where you've seen them before!

Bloodlands begins Sunday 21 February on BBC1 at 9pm.

Who's who in Bloodlands?

DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt)

James Nesbitt stars as DCI Tom Brannick, and he describes his character as "a decent man, someone who has known real tragedy during the Troubles. When the name ‘Goliath’ comes up, an assassin possibly in the police force, we find out that one of the victims was his wife, Emma."

James Nesbitt is most well known for his role as Adam Williams in Cold Feet, and has also starred in Jekyll and The Missing.

DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna)

Describing her character, Charlene McKenna says: "Niamh is a cool customer. She is at times hard to read, and she reveals very little about her personal life. Her cogs are always turning and she is like a bloodhound, very instinctive."

Charlene McKenna has worked on shows like Ripper Street and Merlin, and also appeared with James Nesbitt before on his series Lucky Man.

DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch)

According to Lorcan Cranitch, his character "has been in the police force all his professional life. When he joined, it was known as the Royal Ulster Constabulary. As a young recruit from the catholic, nationalist community, it was a brave step. But Jackie believed and still does, that the way of peace is best served by seeing things from another side."

Lorcan Cranitch has also starred in The Dig, Love, Rosie and Ballykissangel.

Tori Matthews (Lisa Dwan)

Lisa Dwan says Tori is "a bright and friendly doctor who has returned to Belfast after living several years abroad to look after her ailing mother. She begins teaching at Queen’s University, where she runs into to Tom’s daughter. She is smart, inquisitive and resourceful with a painful past."

Previously Lisa Dwan has starred in Top Boy, Oliver Twist and Rock Rivals.