Death Valley cast: who's who in the comedy crime drama
Find out about all the characters and who's playing them in the new series, Death Valley...
Death Valley is a new BBC One comedy crime drama starring Timothy Spall and Gwyneth Keyworth. If you're a fan of shows like Death in Paradise and Ludwig, this is sure to be one for you. The series sees retired actor John Chapel (Spall), who's best known for playing a fictional TV detective, team up with Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan (Keyworth) to solve murders.
Every episode is available now on BBC iPlayer, so you can get stuck right in. So, without further ado, let's meet the Death Valley cast and all the key characters...
John Chapel (Timothy Spall)
A retired actor who is best known to his adoring fans for playing a detective in the hit TV series Caesar. John now lives a quiet life in rural Wales until the police knock on his door about a suspicious death.
Spotting crucial clues in the case, John suddenly finds himself helping out on a murder case. "John's quite arrogant and conceited," explains Timothy. "He's a little bit in love with the idea of being an actor, but also because he hasn't worked for a long time, he’s terrified that he might have lost it".
DS Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth)
A talkative, ambitious detective, who is coping with the grief over the death of her best friend, with an almost obsessive focus on her job. She's a huge fan of John Chapel's fictional crime drama Caesar, even owning a Caesar mug, which she’s very proud of! So, she can't believe her luck when she meets the man himself. "For a brief moment, Janie completely forgets herself that she’s a police officer when she sees her all-time hero in the house," says Gwyneth.
DCI Barry Clarke (Steffan Rhodri)
The police boss got elevated to the top job in unusual circumstances, and prefers to work with minimal drama. He's not keen on murder cases because of all the paperwork.
DC Evan Chaudhry (Rithvik Andugula)
Janie's colleague is still a little green when it comes to the harsh world of detective work, but he does have plenty of enthusiasm!
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Helen Baxter (Alexandria Riley)
The straight-talking pathologist is a good friend of Janie's, and one of the few who calls her our on not having dealt with her grief properly.
Tony (Mike Bubbins)
Tony is the unself-aware and overly friendly Desk Sergeant at the police station where Janie works. You'll probably know actor Mike Bubbins, who plays Tony, from his sitcom Mammoth.
Yvonne Mallowan (Melanie Walters)
Janie's mother is critical of a lot of what her daughter does, but will she be charmed by her famous new friend?
Death Valley is on BBC One on Sunday nights and is available now on BBC iPlayer. Check out our best BBC dramas guide for more series to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.