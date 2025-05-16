Death Valley: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Death Valley is a new BBC One comedy-drama starring Timothy Spall as a retired actor who turns detective.

It very much sounds like one for people who enjoy shows like Ludwig and Death in Paradise.

Set in Wales, Spall plays John Chapel, a retired actor and star of the hit fictional detective TV show Caesar.

Timothy Spall says: "I'm really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth [his co-star] and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy-drama.

"I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”

Here's everything we know about Death Valley...

Baxter and Janie (Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway)

Death Valley, which is six parts, will begin on BBC One on Sunday, May 25 at 8.15 pm [see our TV Guide for full listings]. It will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer from May 25.

We don't have a US release date yet. It's likely to head to BritBox.

Death Valley plot

John Chapel is a retired actor and star of the hit fictional detective TV show Caesar.

But when John's neighbor is murdered, Chapel forms an unlikely partnership with Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth).

The BBC teases: "Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.

"When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they're inevitably up in each other's personal business. Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past."

Death Valley cast

Steffan Rhodri as DCI Clarke (Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway)

Starring alongside Timothy Spall is Gwyneth Keyworth as Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan. Also in the cast is Steffan Rhodri, best known as bus driver Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey, who plays DCI Clarke, Janie's boss and so-called mentor.

Alexandria Riley (Baby Reindeer, Lost Boys and Fairies, The Pembrokeshire Murders) plays Baxter, a straight-talking pathologist and friend of Janie.

Also in the cast is Melanie Walters (Father Brown) is Yvonne, Janie’s "no boundaries" mother; Remy Beasley (Steeltown Murders) as Rhiannon the picture of perfection and an old adversary from Janie’s past; Mike Bubbins (Mammoth) as Tony — the un-self-aware and overly friendly Desk Sergeant and Rithvik Andugula (Extraordinary) as DC Evan Chaudhry — the eager to please and somewhat naïve junior police officer.

Guest stars include, Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts), Sian Gibson (Peter Kay’s Car Share), Patricia Hodge (All Creatures Great and Small), Jim Howick (Ghosts), Karl Johnson (The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies), Colin McFarlane (The Dark Knight Trilogy), Vicki Pepperdine (Worzel Gummidge) Steve Speirs (Inside No.9), Amy Trigg (Luther).

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.