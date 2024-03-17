Mammoth: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Mammoth is a new BBC2 comedy series that sees a larger-than-life 1970s bachelor transported into 2024. Starring comedian Mike Bubbins and Car Share’s Sian Gibson, it follows man-of-his-time Tony Mammoth, who is thought to have died in an avalanche on a school trip in 1979. But when Tony is miraculously brought back to life, he must reinvent himself as a PE teacher in modern day Cardiff. Sian plays the mother of one of Tony’s pupils.

“I am delighted that Mammoth is about to become a BBC series,” says Mike Bubbins, who created the series. “I was a comedy fan well before I became a comedy writer and performer, and I still am, so I’m very excited to watch Tony Mammoth come to life. And not just after being miraculously frozen in time, following a freak skiing accident, in 1979. I want Mammoth to be the sort of comedy that families can sit down to enjoy together. Big laughs, from a big character. With quite a big moustache.”

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2 series Mammoth…

Mammoth has already been shown as a pilot back in 2021 on BBC1 Wales (see trailer for this below) while this new three-part series of Mammoth will be coming to BBC2 and BBCiPlayer very soon. When a confirmed date is released, we’ll update this page.

Is there a trailer for Mammoth?

Yes there's a trailer for Mammoth and you can watch it below. It shows how Tony Mammoth was thought to have died in the 1970s while on a school skiing trip, but is revived and now, 42 years later, must adjust to modern life.

Mammoth plot

In 1979 teacher Tony Mammoth was leading a school skiing trip when disaster struck and they were caught up in an avalanche. Tony was presumed dead but when his body is found, four decades on, he’s miraculously brought back to life. But can he cope with the much-changed ways of today’s world? And what connection does he have to school mum Melanie?

Mammoth cast — Mike Bubbins as Tony Mammoth

Comedian Mike Bubbins stars as modern-day dinosaur Tony Mammoth (see main picture). He’s previously starred in Tourist Trap and The Great Unwashed but he’s also appeared on comedy panel shows such as Would I Lie To You? and House of Games.

Sian Gibson as Melanie

Sian Gibson plays school mum Melanie. She became a TV favourite after her endearing turn from 2015 in BBC comedy Car Share alongside Peter Kay. She’s since had roles in The Power of Parker, Murder, They Hope, The Reluctant Landlord, After Ever After and Murder on the Blackpool Express.

Sian Gibson (on right) in The Power Of Parker. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Mammoth?

The remaining cast is currently being kept under wraps but when we hear of any news, we’ll update you on here.

Behind the scenes and more on Mammoth

Mammoth is a BBC Studios Comedy production for BBC Wales and BBC iPlayer, created by and starring Mike Bubbins and co-written with Paul Doolan. It was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy and Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning, BBC Wales. The Executive Producers are Josh Cole and Steven Canny, the Producer is Luke Mason. The BBC Commissioning Editors are Seb Barwell and Paul Forde.

Paul Forde, Commissioning Editor for Comedy, BBC Wales, says: “We’re thrilled that a brand-new series of Mammoth is coming to our screens, set to entertain audiences across the UK. It’s a great premise for a show and we know that audiences will love watching Tony Mammoth struggling to come to terms with his predicament.”