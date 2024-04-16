How to watch Mammoth: stream the comedy series online or watch it on TV
A 1970s PE teacher is brought back in the 2020s
Some things from the 1970s have aged well, and others haven't — but which category does PE teacher Tony Mammoth fall into? We'll find out when new comedy show Mammoth debuts on Wednesday, April 17.
UK: BBC Two | iPlayer (free with license fee)
US: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
In Mammoth, an eccentric PE teacher in 1979 is frozen in an accident on a ski trip and everything thinks he's dead. Jump forward to the modern day, and Tony Mammoth is miraculously brought back, so he picks up his old job teaching sports in a school in Cardiff.
However 25 years on from the time he knew, he finds that lots has changed about the world, although he's not as quick to adapt.
If that sounds right up your street, here's how to watch Mammoth.
How to watch Mammoth in the UK
Mammoth debuts on Wednesday, April 17 in the UK, and it'll air at 10 pm on BBC Two. So if you want to watch the show on TV, that's your best bet.
The BBC's streaming service, iPlayer, lets you stream from live TV channels if you'd rather catch it that way. You'll also be able to use iPlayer to watch the entire show on demand as a box set as soon as it airs on TV.
How to watch Mammoth in the US or Australia
How to watch Mammoth everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Mammoth, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
