Not Going Out quiz: can you get all 20 questions correct?

Not Going Out, starring Lee Mack and Sally Bretton, is one of the funniest sitcoms of recent years.

Not Going Out season 14 is the latest series, and over the years, the show has seen a number of cast changes, but it's always been hugely funny.

But how do you know the show? Are you a brainbox like Toby or a bit more dim-witted like Lee? Well, try our Not Going Out quiz to find out. Obviously, no cheating and looking up answers on your phone like Lee did in the pub quiz episode! That didn't work out well for Lee!

All questions below are multiple choice, and there's no time limit to the quiz. Hints are available, in which you'll remove one of the possible answers, boosting your odds of making the right guess. Hints are available for each question. Have a crack and hopefully you turn out to be a Not Going Out genius...

We hope you enjoy the quiz, and we also have a best Not Going Out episodes article which lists our favourite episodes.

We also have a number of other quizzes that are available, including a Superman quiz and a Naked Gun quiz. Please share our Not Going Out quiz with family and friends to see how they along.

You can watch every series of Not Going Out now on BBC iPlayer. The latest series saw the story move on several years with Lee and Lucy moving away from their suburban "empty nest" and finding plenty of time to focus on each other… what could possibly go wrong? (Spoiler: quite a lot!).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The sitcom is now the UK's all-time second-longest running by number of series (and fifth by number of episodes).

There's no sign of the comedy ending, so hopefully Lee Mack is working on some new episodes soon...