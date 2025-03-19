Have I Got News for You season 69: release date, star guests and everything we know

Have I Got News for You season 69 sees the return of Ian Hislop and Paul Merton on the BBC satirical show.

An image of Ian Hislop and Paul Merton smiling jovially behind-the-scenes on the set of Have I Got News for You.
Have I Got News for You season 69 (quiet at the back!) sees the return of Ian Hislop and Paul Merton on the BBC satirical show. (Image credit: Matt Crockett.)

Good news for fans of Have I Got News for You, the BBC series is back for a 69th outing.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Please note: This is a live document and will be updated regularly as the names of guest panellists and presenters are announced.

Have I Got News for You season 69 — release date

Have I Got News for You season 69 is due to air on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

We also expect that the slightly longer version Have I Got a Bit More News For You will air weekly on Monday nights and also be available on BBC iPlayer. We will update here with confirmation.

Have I Got News for You season 69 — episode guide

Episode 1

Airdate: Friday 04 April 2025, BBC One and BBC iPlayer, 9pm.

Guest host: Presenter and actor Alexander Armstrong.

Guest panellists: Broadcaster Steph McGovern and comedian Phil Wang join regular panellists and stars of the show Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Guest facts: This will be Alexander's 42nd appearance as guest host, while Steph and Phil are making their 15th and 14th appearances on the programme respectively.

Alexander Armstrong presenting Have I Got News for You.

Alexander Armstrong is set to host HIGNFY for the 42nd time. (Image credit: Hat Trick Productions)

HIGNFY - stars guests from seasons past

As more episode information is released we will update this guide. In the meantime, previous seasons of HIGNFY are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer, with a range of star guests including Harry Hill, Clive Myrie, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Bill Bailey and Mel Giedroyc.

Speaking about what makes a good guest host Paul Merton says: “You find that generally actors are great at doing it because they are used to sharing the stage with other people. David Tennant, for example, is superb, because he's used to being in situations where he's not the only one talking. So he won't interrupt until it feels like you've run out of steam or you've come to a natural conclusion.”

Ian Hislop adds: “I'll tell you who's also been really good, Mel Giedroyc. She was absolutely fabulous. She wanted everyone to be part of a gang. She kept saying ‘hello, gang’. Which was great because Paul and I really don't like gangs!”

Mel Giedroyc takes the HIGNFY chair for her sixth spin.

Mel Giedroyc is a hit in the role of host on HIGNFY. Fingers crossed for a return in season 69. (Image credit: Hat Trick)

