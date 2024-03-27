Have I Got News for You season 67: release date, guests, presenters, episodes and everything we know

Have I Got News for You season 67 returns with Paul Merton, Ian Hislop and an array of guest stars.

Have I Got News for You is back for an impressive 67th series, with Ian Hislop and Paul Merton once again joined by a wonderful - and sometimes surprising - array of guest stars on BBC1’s topical news show.

Here’s our guide to all the episodes, star guests and host presenters in 2024…

Please note: This is a live document and will be updated regularly as new guests and presenters are announced.

Have I Got News For You season 67 lands on BBC One on Friday, April 5 2024 at 9pm for a new 10-part series. Episodes are available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

We expect the slightly longer version Have I Got a Bit More News For You will be airing weekly on Mondays on BBC One at 10.40pm, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Have I Got News for you season 67 — episodes, presenter and guest panellists

Episode 1 (April 5, 2024)

Clive Myrie is in the presenter’s chair for the first episode of the new series. This is the journalist and Mastermind host’s fifth presenting appearance on Have I Got News For You.

Comedian Jon Richardson has been confirmed for the panel and will be making his 13th appearance on the show. The second panellist is currently unannounced but we will update this once they’ve been confirmed.

Clive Myrie will present episode 1 of HIGNFY S67. (Image credit: Hat Trick)

Episode 2 (April 12, 2024)

HIGNFY has confirmed Professor Hannah Fry will host the second episode of the new series. This is the mathematician's seventh appearance on the show.

As of yet the guest panellists are to be confirmed.

Professor Hannah Fry has been announced as the presenter of HIGNFY S67 episode 2. (Image credit: Hat Trick)

More guest and episode information coming soon.

Is there a trailer for Have I Got News for you season 67 2024

We are checking with the HIGNFY publicity team and will update this if a trailer becomes available.

In the meantime, here’s the trailer from the last series