Gardeners' World 2023: when it's on next, presenters and everything we know

Monty Don is back for a new season of Gardeners' World.

Gardener's World 2023 is here to bring anyone from budding gardeners to seasoned horticulturalists everything they need to make the most out of their garden, no matter the size or location.

For years Gardener's World has been the flagship gardening show on the BBC, with a team of green-fingered experts sharing the best tips, hints and advice from the gardening world so we can get our gardens looking their best, no matter what time of year it is.

But when is the next episode of Gardener's World 2023 on, who are the presenters and which plants will be featured? Here is everything you need to know about Gardeners' World 2023...

Monty Don is back for another season of Gardeners' World. (Image credit: BBC)

Gardeners' World 2023: when is the next episode?

The next episode of Gardeners' World 2023 is episode three and airs on Friday, March 3, 2023, on BBC Two at 8 pm.

The episode is then repeated on Saturday, March 4 on BBC Two at 6.40 pm.

In episode three Monty Don grows loofahs... a plant he’s never tried before. Also, Joe Swift visits a garden where the contemporary and traditional meet and Advolly Richmond discovers a stunning Japanese-inspired garden.

You can catch up on past episodes of Gardeners' World 2023 on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Gardeners' World 2023: What happened in previous episodes?

In episode two, Monty Don planted tender annuals for high summer colour and shared his tips for growing cherries and pruning blackcurrants. Also, Arit Anderson discovered a paradise garden in Cambridge.

In episode one, the team celebrated the joy that gardens and gardening can bring by looking back at some of their seasonal highlights.

Gardeners' World 2023: who are the presenters?

Monty Don

Probably the most familiar presenter currently on Gardeners' World is Monty Don, who has been at the helm of the show since 2003. Monty is a British horticulturist, broadcaster and writer. He replaced Alan Titchmarsh as the lead presenter of Gardeners' World, only leaving the show between 2008 and 2011 due to illness.

Monty Don has been presenting Gardeners' World for 20 years. (Image credit: BBC)

Advolly Richmond

Advolly is a garden writer, historian, and a regular presenter on Gardeners' World.

Advolly Richmond is back for another series of Gardeners' World. (Image credit: BBC)

Joe Swift

Joe is a garden designer, journalist and television presenter. Viewers also might know him from being a co-presenter at The Chelsea Flower Show.

Joe Swift has also returned for a new season of gardening. (Image credit: BBC)

Carol Klein

Carol is a renowned gardening expert, who also works as a newspaper columnist.

Carol Klein is part of the 2023 team. (Image credit: BBC)

Toby Buckland

Toby is a TV presenter and author, and also took on the role of lead presenter of Gardeners' World between 2008 and 2010.

Toby Buckland is bringing his expertise to the show. (Image credit: BBC)

Frances Tophill

Frances is a British horticulturist and has also wrtten five books on the topic of gardening.

Frances Tophill is back for a new series. (Image credit: BBC)

Rachel de Thame

Rachel is a British gardener and TV presenter, and in addition to presenting on Gardeners' World she also co-presents the BBC's annual coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show and the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

Rachel De Thame will be sharing her top tips. (Image credit: BBC)

Adam Frost

Adam is a British garden designer, he started his career working for North Devon Parks Department and then he moved to London to work as a landscaper.

Adam Frost returns for 2023. (Image credit: BBC)

Arit Anderson

Arit is a garden designer, writer and television presenter. As well as presenting Gardeners' World, she is also known for fronting BBC One gardening show, Garden Rescue.

Arit Anderson will be giving advice on getting the most from your garden. (Image credit: BBC)

Nick Bailey and Rekha Mistry are also going to be joining the team for the series.

Gardeners' World 2023: is there a trailer?

Sadly not, but if one is released by the BBC then we will add it to this guide.