RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025: release date, gardens, presenters and everything we know

The world’s most famous flower show is blooming into life once again as the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 arrives, promising another unmissable event for garden lovers and viewers who enjoy all this iconic British event has to offer.

The week-long event, which will run from Sunday, May 18 to Sunday, May 25, will air across BBC One, BBC Two and iPlayer and this year’s theme, 'Your Story, Your Space,' celebrates the individuality of designers and their personal garden stories.

The official BBC synopsis says: "From celebrity interviews and royal visits to exclusive behind-the-scenes builds, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 promises a week-long showcase of imagination, craftsmanship, and nature’s finest artistry."

Here is everything you need to know about the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025...

The Chelsea Flower Show has a busy schedule again this year - here is when you can watch...

Sun May 18 - 6pm, BBC1

Launch show with Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost

Mon, May 19 - Fri, May 23 - 2pm, BBC1

Daily gardening tips with Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell

Mon, May 19 - Fri, May 23 - 8.10pm, BBC2

Evening highlights with Monty Don, Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson

Friday, May 23 - 7.30pm, BBC1

Dame Mary Berry and guests join Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost for a special programme

Sat, May 24 and Sun, May 25, 5.25pm BBC1 and BBC2

End of the week highlights

Carol Klein, Rachel De Thame and Adam Frost will join Monty in the evening shows. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 presenters

Launching the coverage on BBC One on Sunday evening, Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost will be joined by Gardeners' World favourites Arit Anderson, Rachel de Thame and JJ Chalmers, with special guest, Radio 2’s Jo Whiley.

Meanwhile, Monty Don will leave the BBC Two evening coverage at 8pm every day, and this year he will be fronting the series with Rachel de Thame and Arit Anderson. Contributing to the BBC Two shows will be Carol Klein, Adam Frost, Frances Tophill and a new addition to the team, designer Jamie Butterworth.

Angellica Bell and Nicki Chapman will present the daytime coverage this year. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell front the Daytime coverage, which will focus on accessible, affordable, take-home tips for every type of gardener – from novice to seasoned professional.

Joining Angellica and Nicki for the afternoon coverage will be Carol Klein, Frances Tophill, Sue Kent, Toby Buckland, Chris Bavin and new addition Jason Williams (aka The Cloud Gardener).

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 gardens to look out for

2025 marks a very exciting designer making his debut – Monty Don! The gardening legend – who’s no stranger to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, having long been part of the BBC’s presenting team – will for the first time exhibit a garden of his own.

And unsurprisingly, given his well-known love of dogs, Monty’s design is devoted to man’s best friend.

"This is an irresistible opportunity to share my love of gardens and dogs at the world’s greatest horticultural event," the popular presenter, who often shares the limelight on camera with his canine companions, Ned, a golden retriever, and Patti, a Yorkshire terrier, told us.

Chelsea’s first-ever dog-inspired garden – The RHS Chelsea and Radio 2 Dog Garden – is at the heart of this year’s show, taking centre stage in the middle of the Royal Hospital grounds.

"It’s a garden inspired by Longmeadow and my own dogs," says Monty, referring to his own garden in Herefordshire, where he’s filmed his BBC1 Gardeners’ World series since 2011.

Teaming up with RHS Chelsea Ambassador Jamie Butterworth, Monty’s design features a proper lawn – perfect for sprawling, flopping and ball-chasing - which gently fades into a wilder ‘shaggy lawn’ full of clover, daises and dandelions.

Monty has designed his own garden for this year's show. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Other gardens to look out for...

London Square Chelsea Pensioners Garden

Given that the Royal Hospital is home to both the Chelsea Flower Show and the iconic Chelsea Pensioners, it’s fitting to have a 2025 garden in the Pensioners honour. Designer Dave Green has created a leafy, peaceful haven, with striking trees sheltering a bold, scarlet seat made from recycled Pensioners’ uniforms. Paying tribute to the Hospital’s 300-year heritage as home for retired soldiers, the garden isn’t going far after the flower show ends – moving just a few hundred yards away to the Prince of Wales Court in the Hospital grounds.

Making Life Better with Bees

Inspired by Africa and the connection between bees, people and biodiversity, this compact balcony garden is a buzzing urban retreat. Designed by Jenny Rafferty, Frantisek Zika and Jim Goodman, it features English and African beehives, a hexagonal bench for quiet moments and planters made from old honey barrels and disused hives. Pollinator favourites like Agapanthus and Kniphofia ensure a nectar-rich haven to keep the buzz going all summer.

And don't miss...

Ryan McMahon’s sea-themed garden, highlighting marine rewilding.

Nigel Dunnett’s artistic coastal retreat, blending ecology with creativity.

Tom Hoblyn’s farewell garden, his 10th and final Chelsea design, showcasing hand-crafted Mediterranean elements.

Sienna Hosta’s collaboration with Highgrove, bringing royal botanical excellence to the Great Pavilion.

A groundbreaking debut from Antigua, celebrating the Antiguan Black Pineapple and sustainable island gardening.

Rachel de Thame is part of this year's presenting team. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Behind the scenes and more on RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025

Nicki and Angellica will be launching The BBC RHS People’s Choice Award on Daytime on Wednesday, May 21, with the winner announced on Friday evening, May 23 on BBC One.

Radio 2’s Scott Mills Breakfast Show will also be broadcasting live from Chelsea from 6.30-9.30am on Monday, May 19 – also available on BBC Sounds. Scott will be unveiling the RHS Chelsea and Radio 2 Dog Garden on the show, with guests Jo Whiley, Monty Don and Jamie Butterworth joining him to tell the listeners all about it.