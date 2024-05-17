Antiques Roadshow 2024 next episode, location and everything we know
Antiques Roadshow 2024 is next off to Devon...
Antiques Roadshow 2024 is here on our screens for antique lovers everywhere and for people who love trying to guess how much something is worth!
Half the fun of the beloved series, which first aired in 1979, is the look on people’s faces when that old piece of junk they had tucked away in a draw turns out to be worth £100,000.
But when is the next episode of Antiques Roadshow 2024 on and where is the location? Here's everything you need to know about the series including details about the upcoming D-Day special…
Antiques Roadshow 2024: when is the next episode?
The next episode of Antiques Roadshow is on BBC One on Sunday, May 19 at 8.15 pm. It runs for 45 minutes. Fiona Bruce presents the show from the historic Buckfast Abbey in Devon, where experts examine an 18th-century tankard, an iron chest with a hidden lock dating back to the 1640s, London street signs, a Biba frock, and a piece of shrapnel from the battleship Bismarck.
The following episode of Antiques Roadshow is on BBC One on Sunday, May 26 at 8 pm. Fiona and the team head to Windermere Jetty Museum in the Lake District, where items assessed include a collection of silver trophies awarded to a pioneering female sailor. There is also a James Bond poster scraped off a wall, a guitar rescued from a skip, a wooden dinghy from the film Swallows & Amazons, and a pair of necklaces with surprising values
Are there any specials coming up?
Yes, the BBC has a range of shows in June to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and one of these is a special episode of Antiques Roadshow. The BBC says: "Filmed in Normandy and at the D-Day Story Museum in Portsmouth, the episode features remarkable first-hand testimony from those who were there, including veteran Ken Cooke. Across five beaches, codenamed Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword, ‘Operation Overlord’ was the largest seaborne invasion in history — an event that would turn the tide of World War Two and lead ultimately to the defeat of Germany and victory for the Allies just under a year later, in May 1945. With our Roadshow experts at locations across the UK, we unfold the story of D-Day through various items brought in by our visitors, and rare artefacts held in various museums."
Who presents Antiques Roadshow?
Fiona Bruce is the current Antiques Roadshow presenter.
Is Antiques Roadshow currently filming?
Yes it is! There's more info here on where filming is taking place and how to attend. It is worth noting you need a ticket to attend, so make sure you get one!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!