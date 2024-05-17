Antiques Roadshow 2024 next episode, location and everything we know

Antiques Roadshow 2024 is here on our screens for antique lovers everywhere and for people who love trying to guess how much something is worth!

Half the fun of the beloved series, which first aired in 1979, is the look on people’s faces when that old piece of junk they had tucked away in a draw turns out to be worth £100,000.

But when is the next episode of Antiques Roadshow 2024 on and where is the location? Here's everything you need to know about the series including details about the upcoming D-Day special…

Antiques Roadshow 2024: when is the next episode?

Buckfast Abbey in Devon is the location for Sunday May 19's Roadshow (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next episode of Antiques Roadshow is on BBC One on Sunday, May 19 at 8.15 pm. It runs for 45 minutes. Fiona Bruce presents the show from the historic Buckfast Abbey in Devon, where experts examine an 18th-century tankard, an iron chest with a hidden lock dating back to the 1640s, London street signs, a Biba frock, and a piece of shrapnel from the battleship Bismarck.

The following episode of Antiques Roadshow is on BBC One on Sunday, May 26 at 8 pm. Fiona and the team head to Windermere Jetty Museum in the Lake District, where items assessed include a collection of silver trophies awarded to a pioneering female sailor. There is also a James Bond poster scraped off a wall, a guitar rescued from a skip, a wooden dinghy from the film Swallows & Amazons, and a pair of necklaces with surprising values

Are there any specials coming up?

Yes, the BBC has a range of shows in June to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and one of these is a special episode of Antiques Roadshow. The BBC says: "Filmed in Normandy and at the D-Day Story Museum in Portsmouth, the episode features remarkable first-hand testimony from those who were there, including veteran Ken Cooke. Across five beaches, codenamed Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword, ‘Operation Overlord’ was the largest seaborne invasion in history — an event that would turn the tide of World War Two and lead ultimately to the defeat of Germany and victory for the Allies just under a year later, in May 1945. With our Roadshow experts at locations across the UK, we unfold the story of D-Day through various items brought in by our visitors, and rare artefacts held in various museums."

Who presents Antiques Roadshow?

Fiona Bruce is the current Antiques Roadshow presenter.

Is Antiques Roadshow currently filming?

Yes it is! There's more info here on where filming is taking place and how to attend. It is worth noting you need a ticket to attend, so make sure you get one!