How to watch Antiques Roadshow online: stream the classic British comfort show from anywhere in the world

Watch Antiques Roadshow season 47 with Fiona Bruce and co. on the road once more, touring some of the most picturesque locations the UK has to offer and inviting the British public to bring along their most loved keepsakes. The BBC classic is currently airing its latest set of episodes, which can be streamed for FREE in the UK on BBC iPlayer, but don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch Antiques Roadshow season 47 from anywhere with a VPN .

Quick links Air Time: 8 pm UK / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 5 am AEST (Mon)

UK: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to use a VPN to watch Antiques Roadshow from anywhere

Antiques Roadshow is the sort of show nobody will admit to watching, but everybody loves – it’s peak comfort TV as Bruce and her team of experts travel around the stately homes (Downton Abbey for international viewers) and appraise the meaningful, bizarre, valuable and often priceless artefacts so many of us hide away in our cupboards. But it’s not so much the items as the stories that go with them that makes the show surprisingly gripping.

That’s not to say it’s not entertaining to see the average Joe suddenly discover the vase that’s sat on their mantle for twenty years is worth half a million, but those moments are few and far between. Add to this Fiona Bruce’s laid back presenting and the often sun drenched UK countryside and you’ve got the recipe for a perfect laid back hour of TV.

Ready to discover more of the UK’s hidden treasures? Here's how to watch Antiques Roadshow season 47 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Antiques Roadshow online in the UK for free

Antiques Roadshow is currently airing season 47 on BBC One on Sundays at 8 pm BST. You can stream episodes live and on catch up on BBC iPlayer. You can also watch most of season 46, as well, which is also available on iPlayer. BBC One and iPlayer are free to watch for license fee payers. If you're trying to access iPlayer while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch iPlayer from anywhere.

How to watch Antiques Roadshow online in the US

There's no hard and fast home for new episodes of Antiques Roadshow in the US, however previous episodes can be streamed across a range of services. Roku have the most by far, but you'll also find them on Pluto TV, AMC+ and Amazon Freevee among others.

You'll also find episodes of the UK iteration on PBS, the home of the Stateside version of the show.

UK citizens in the States will need a VPN to watch new Antiques Roadshow episodes. We've got all the details you need for that below.

How to watch Antiques Roadshow in Australia

It's a similar story Down Under with episodes spread across 9Now and ABC iView. Neither are up to date, but both are totally free.

If you’re a Brit abroad looking to stream new Antiques Roadshow episodes, you’ll want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch Antiques Roadshow from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Antiques Roadshow on the BBC iPlayer streaming by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

What is Antiques Roadshow? Antiques Roadshow has been airing on the BBC in the UK since 1979. The programme tours the UK, setting up in various locations, usually stately homes, and invites the British public to bring historic and meaningful items to tell their stories and have the item appraised by experts. A staple of British TV, it has had live episodes along with various anniversary episodes and specials, presenting items in-keeping with the episode's theme, commemorating, among others, Shakespeare, the Diamond Jubilee, anniversaries of both World Wars and 100 Years of the BBC. The BBC describe the show as: "Amazing items, poignant stories, beautiful locations. Fiona Bruce and the experts uncover fascinating family and social history embodied in priceless, personal and peculiar items."