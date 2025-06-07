How to watch The Gold season 2 online or on TV from anywhere
More stories of the Brinks-Mat robbery
On Sunday, June 8 you'll be able to enjoy the return of The Gold season 2 as the hit British crime show is about to return.
UK: BBC1 | iPlayer (free)
US: Not streaming yet
Watch abroad with a VPN
Based on a true story, The Gold was about the Brink's Mat gold robbery from London in 1983, which saw six robbers get away with a huge amount of gold and diamonds... but not for long
However at the end of the season, the police discovered that the amount they'd recovered was only half of the true hoard. So The Gold season 2 continues the tale of the cops-and-robbers thriller.
Here's how to watch The Gold season 2 when it comes out.
How to watch The Gold season 2 in the UK
The Gold season 2 debuts in the UK on Sunday, June 8.
The first episode will air on BBC1 on that date at 9 pm, but the best way to watch the series is online.
All episodes will be added to iPlayer at 6 am on that same day, so you can binge them all in one go if you'd like.
The first season of The Gold is also on iPlayer for you to watch.
Both options are free to license fee payers.
How to watch The Gold season 2 in the US
No release date has been announced for The Gold season 2 in the US.
In fact, it seems unlikely that the show will ever air in the States. That's because the first one currently isn't available to watch anywhere.
If that changes, we'll update this article, but it seems likely that you'll have to find another way to watch...
How to watch The Gold season 2 everywhere else
If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Gold season 2, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.
How to use a VPN to watch any stream
- Download the app at NordVPN
- Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)
- Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!
NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.
