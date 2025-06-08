The Gold season 2 episode 3 recap: pressure from the Russians and two arrests are made

The Gold season 2 marks the return of the thrilling BBC drama inspired by the real life events and theories surrounding the infamous 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery.

The Gold season 2 recaps The Gold season 2 episode 1 recap

The Gold season 2 episode 2 recap

The Gold season 2 episode 4 recap

The Gold season 2 episode 5 recap

The Gold season 2 ending explained

The police continue their hunt for the £26 million of stolen gold – the largest robbery in world history at the time.

After realising that they were only chasing half, they focus on following the money which takes them on an international investigation into money laundering and organised crime. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliott, Tom Cullen, Jack Lowden and more.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in The Gold episode 3.

More dirty money is handed to John from the Russians. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

The episode begins on Jennings waiting by a phone box. Charlie Miller leaves his home and Lundy watches him go. McLean hands letters to Boyce to give to the Isle of Man or Spain, if they’re caught tapping phones. She tells him in both cases though, he’d have to resign. Boyce gives the go-ahead to both Jennings and Lundy. Brightwell is following Douglas and tells Jennings she doesn’t have much time, but she says she’ll be quick. Both Jennings and Lundy head into Douglas and Charlie's places to tap their phones.

When Lundy is finished, he goes to leave and spots a shadow of a person outside. He gets out just before Charlie arrives back. Meanwhile, Brightwell distracts Douglas, stopping him in his tracks and asking him where the station is, just in time for Jennings to sneak out unseen. In Tenerife, John drops off another bribe and the man tells him that next time, he needs to pay double because of the trouble he’s bringing to the island. He says to John if he says no, the police will come to see him and the bank will, too. John says he pays the police, bank and him. The man says he's the one who tells everybody not to look at John.

John goes to meet Ivan and tells him he’s cleaned his money. Ivan hands him over more and asks John if he has any friends. John says not really and Ivan says neither does he. John takes more money to Enrique and he tells John it’s going to be difficult to hide the bad money in the system unless they've got more good money going in.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Boyce meets with Shirley in his car and Bowman is in the back. Boyce says Bowman will be keeping an eye on her and Shirley hands over John’s account. She warns him that people don’t know how smart and dangerous John is, so he had better be quick. Meanwhile, John flies in his private jet to visit the woman he got pregnant in France. She offers him food and then offers to sleep with him. He refuses both and as he goes to leave, he hands her an envelope of money. She says she’s not one of his envelopes and tells him that she's not okay. John flies back to England and Marnie is angry because he gets home so late that he's missed his daughters before bed.

Shirley looks into what John's really up to. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

On the Isle of Man, Brightwell thinks he should be taken off the case because Douglas has seen him now. Jennings says it'll be fine, because he won’t see him again until he’s in cuffs. They’re watching Douglas as he returns home. At Charlie’s home, the phone rings. Lundy puts on his headphones in his car outside to listen in. It’s Scott, the American. He says there were some complications, but he’s dealt with it. Behind him, two men on his boat are throwing bodies off the back. Then, Charlie calls Douglas and Jennings and Brightwell are listening in.

As Douglas picks up, Charlie notices his lamp is wonky and his phone box is loose. He tells Douglas to head to the pub near his office and hangs up. Charlie goes to drive away, but first he reverses up the hill to look inside the cars parked up. Lundy has hidden himself by lying down, so Charlie doesn’t spot him. Meanwhile, John is asking the man he bribes for the public land behind El Dorado. He says he can probably sell it to him, but can’t get him building permits. To this, John says he isn’t building anything, he just wants to say he is.

Boyce has brought in a new woman on secondment to his department. She says she volunteered to do it because she works in VAT fraud and that she'll look at John's accounts. She says though that she can immediately tell they’re not the real accounts because there’s no debt, meaning there’s other money and other accounts. She says Boyce’s contact will have to look a little harder for the real ones.

At El Dorado, John is selling a new group of tourists on his timeshares and tells them they’re building something new. Afterwards, Shirley follows John into his office. She demands the whole picture on the accounts and he wants to know why she wants it now. He asks if she trusts him and he asks if he can trust her. She says he doesn’t need to ask that. He tells her to make do with what she’s got and to never ask him that again. She agrees and leaves.

Kadene grows suspicious after seeing a man in Logan's office. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

Logan’s partner, Kadene, delivers the plans for the school to Logan at his office. Scott is there and he’s dropping off another bag of money. Seeing this, she leaves. Meanwhile, John delivers $10 million to the man cleaning his money. He says it’s crazy, but he could put it through other areas of the business, but for this, he needs the proper accounts. He says he also needs more time, but John says no. Back at Logan’s, Scott tells him that he flew there and Logan is angry. Scott tells Logan to relax because the island and ocean holds secrets better than he realises. At this, it cuts to the ocean where one of the bodies that Scott dropped off his boat floats to the top.

At the Governor’s office, Gabriella from the DEA barges in and tells her that two bodies have been found off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. They're drug dealers who were last seen with a man called Scott who is on Tortola, flying in yesterday. She wants Scott and says if the Tortola police can't do it, then more DEA agents will be coming. Kadene tries to see the file, but the Governor tells her not to worry about it.

John is on the jet again to France. His ex-employee is very pregnant now and she asks what his plan is. He says he’s under pressure, but he’s there. She says he’s only there to check she’s there because that means he’s safe. She says next time he comes, he needs to come with a plan. Back on the jet, he takes cocaine in the bathroom and then returns to his family in England.

The Governor then calls Logan and asks if he knows Scott. He says he does and the Governor warns him he needs to give him up to the police. At John’s house, Marnie is worried about him. He says he’s fine, but he wants to put security around their home. Marnie wants to know what’s happening and he tells her that Tenerife is getting harder and rougher with the people now getting involved. He says it’s good because he can come home soon. Marnie says she doesn’t want security because she only feels unsafe when he’s there and says maybe he shouldn’t come back at all.

Jerren snoops around John's home. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

Logan rings the Governor back and says he’s got eyes on Scott at the bar. He tells her to bring in as much DEA and local police as she can. Meanwhile, Shirley is snooping around El Dorado for the accounts. In John’s office, she finds a bag of cocaine in his desk. At the bar on Tortola, Gabriella signals the police to approach. And at El Dorado, Enrique arrives while Shirley is looking for the accounts. She manages to hide before he spots her. Instead, Enrique grabs accounts from Shirley's desk and leaves. She follows him as he heads back to where John has him working. As the police and DEA in Tortola approach the bar, Scott is gone. He's seen riding away on a boat as Logan watches.

The next day, Charlie is buying a boat, but the salesman says the one he wants is getting fixed, is already sold and is expensive. He says the man shouldn’t assume he doesn’t have the money. He says he wants it ready in a week and he’ll pay more for it. Lundy calls Boyce and tells him about the boat. He says they could catch him on international waters and Boyce says he’ll speak to Gibraltar and line up naval support. They need to get ten miles out to arrest him though.

Jerren goes to John’s house looking for him, but he doesn’t answer so he looks around. There’s signs of cocaine on his coffee table. John comes down the stairs and asks Jerren why he’s in his house. He says he’s waiting. John tells him not to come in his house again. At Douglas Airport, Douglas is in the executive lounge. He’s complaining about the food and Jennings is trailing him. She calls Boyce and Harper, the new employee on the task force, answers and passes it to him. Jennings says Douglas is going to London and he tells her to follow him.

Issuing a warning to John, Ivan hands over more money. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

At John’s, Ivan brings him more money. Ivan asks if John is feeling okay and tells him he needs to be careful. John says he doesn’t miss much and they both look at Jerren. Meanwhile, Enrique steps outside of his work and Shirley sneaks in with Bowman watching. She looks through the papers on the desk, but John and Jerren walk in. He asks her what she's doing and she says she’d do time for what he’s doing in there since she signs off the accounts. She says he can trust her, like she trusted him. As she goes to leave, he says she didn’t answer him, asking again what she was doing there.

Suddenly, she runs. Bursting through to the El Dorado office and apartments, John and Jerren chase her. She manages to get inside an apartment and heads onto the balcony. John rattles on the door handle and Jerren breaks the door down. Jerren holds a gun up to her and John grabs her. He wants to know who she’s talking to and she says he's just paranoid because of the cocaine.

Bowman walks in pretending he’s drunk and has found the wrong room. Shirley runs over to him and asks if he can walk her to a taxi. As they walk away, John tells Jerren he wants Shirley found. He says he will, but first he wants to speak to John. Bowman calls Boyce, but says as she’s terrified now, she won’t testify. But, she did find there's definitely more than what they've got in the accounts. Boyce says they need a new way in, but to bring Shirley in and get her conviction quashed.

Douglas meets with Sarah, the woman in the picture of him and Logan at university. He calls them the “old gang”. He also calls them childhood sweethearts, but she doesn’t agree. She wants to know why he’s come to visit and he says he heard she was divorced and that he wants to know what happened since she dumped him, "the love of his life" on graduation. She tells him she’s not the love of his life. He says that they had a plan and she left him for a mystery man. She confesses to him that it was Logan that she left him for and then he left her about a week later. She says it was 20 years ago and she allowed him to sleep with her a few times, but that meant more to him than it ever did her. She tells him if he’s looking for the answer, it’s not with her or Logan.

Logan proposes to Kadene, but he has his own intentions. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

As she leaves, Jennings and Brightwell are waiting outside on a bench. Douglas gets a call. It’s Scott. He says he needs money and Douglas says he can’t send money to America and Scott reveals he’s in London. In Tenerife, Jerren says he has a contact, a Colombian, that can provide pure and cheap cocaine. He says it’s better than whatever John has been taking. He says he can keep a secret between them. John asks Jerren if he can trust him. He says he can and Jerren hands him a little bag of cocaine to take.

In Tortola, Kadene arrives home. Logan has brought flowers and a ring. He puts it on Kadene’s finger and proposes to her. She says she’s not leaving Tortola and he says he’s not leaving either. She agrees to marry him and they kiss. Meanwhile, McLean comes down to Boyce’s office. She says ITV are planning a documentary on John in Tenerife. The Times knows that they're looking on the Isle of Man. But she says while she's holding off the press a little longer, she can’t do it forever. A few days, maybe a week. She asks Boyce how close he is to catching Charlie and John and he says a few days, maybe a week. Boyce asks McLean if he can see the corruption allegations against Lundy. He says he wants clarity.

In Tenerife, Jerren is driving John around and John says the cocaine Jerren gave him is strong. He then passes out. Meanwhile, the Governor comes to see Logan. She’s angry about the false information about Scott, but he says that he let her look good to the DEA while he got Scott off the island. She says she doesn’t want drugs involved and he says it’s the money that helped her become Governor.

She threatens that no one lives on Tortola in peace if she doesn’t want them to, especially a foreigner, and he says he’s marrying Kadene so he’ll be a Tortolian with extradition protection. The Governor says she can make whatever Logan is doing illegal with legislation and he says she’d be bankrupting the island. He says it can’t be stopped since she let in the wolves and that she sacrificed herself to get the dirty money because they didn’t have any good money. He tells her once it’s in, it doesn’t leave and neither do the wolves.

At Heathrow, Douglas meets with a panicked Scott. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures )

Jerren carries John into his meeting with Ivan as he's in no fit state, but then stands behind Ivan. Jerren says he’s taking over, telling John he can do it better and John can go home. John suddenly sharpens up and says he never took the stuff Jerren gave him. The Russian behind Jerren knocks him out with his gun as John tells him it’s over. In Tortola, Gabriella from the DEA comes to see the Governor, but she’s not there. She tells Kadene that the DEA agents are on the way and that she knows that something is happening on that island. As she leaves, Kadene goes to look at Scott’s file and realises it’s the man she saw in Logan's office.

The Russians bundle Jerren into a car and John says he’s getting him off the island. Ivan says they’re partners and that Viktor will take John around now and look after him. John says he’s okay, but Ivan insists. Meanwhile, Douglas arrives at Heathrow airport and Jennings and Brightwell continue to follow him.

They radio into Boyce and tell him Douglas is meeting an unidentified male. Douglas is meeting with Scott and tells him he can’t come to London and withdraw £500,000 in cash and bring it to the airport. Scott says he’s going to Spain to see their friend and Douglas is coming with him. He tells Douglas that he wants to keep an eye on him and that the Feds have found two bodies that’ll give him life in prison if he gets caught. He threatens if Douglas gets Scott caught, there will be three bodies.

The walls start to close in around Charlie. (Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures )

Douglas goes to the toilet and Brightwell follows him in. Meanwhile, Charlie’s phone rings in Spain and Lundy’s listening. Douglas has called from the toilet and tells him that the American is in England and he’s a psychopath. He says he’s at Heathrow and he’s making Douglas come to him. He says he’s killed two people and is now threatening him, too. Charlie tells him to stop talking, but Lundy has heard everything. He watches as Charlie packs his bags to leave.

As Douglas leaves the toilet, he clocks Brightwell and starts running. This then spooks Scott who spots Jennings. She tells Boyce and he instructs them to arrest them. They grab Scott and Douglas. Lundy calls Boyce and asks to arrest Charlie because he’s running and not on the boat.

Boyce tells him he’s got no jurisdiction, but Lundy argues Charlie has enough money to disappear forever. Boyce tells him that there’s still a chance Charlie doesn’t know that they’re on him. But as Lundy stands in the phone box, he says: “I’m not sure about that, sir”. Charlie pulls back around and looks at Lundy, telling him that he’s a long way from home and he will see him again. In Tenerife, John receives a call from Kenneth Noye. He tells him he needs help.

All episodes of The Gold, seasons 1 and 2, are available on BBC iPlayer.