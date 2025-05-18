Code of Silence episode 5 recap: the jewel robbery escalates

Code of Silence is six-part crime drama based around deaf caterer, Alison Woods, as she's brought into a dangerous investigation to lip read conversations between a gang of criminals.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the impressive cast in this thrilling drama as a determined deaf woman who supports herself and her mother by working in a police station canteen. Until, detectives call upon her lip-reading skills to gain important intel on a violent gang of criminals and her life becomes a lot more complicated.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Code of Silence episode 5.

James wants revenge for the death the gang caused. (Image credit: ITV)

The penultimate episode opens on Alison reading a news article about the previous gang leader, Alfie, who was sentenced to ten years for manslaughter and an armed robbery. James goes to visit the widow of the man who died during the robbery, Charlie. Alison keeps reading about Charlie Fletcher's death online. Charlie's widow is happy James managed to get Alfie imprisoned, but he says it wasn't for long enough. Then, Alison reads about Alfie’s estranged wife, Helen, the woman in the gang.

Eithan texts Alison apologising if he freaked her out with the ring. She doesn’t reply, but she texts her dad asking to meet with her. At the police station, Ashleigh has a call about child maintenance and Ben says he’s sorry she’s still dealing with her divorce. He says he’s nervous to do it. James says that his contact in Hatton Garden has told him the jewels are being shown tomorrow at a private viewing for a potential buyer. They wonder if the gang is going to intercept. They want to get Braden in on a conspiracy charge as quickly as possible.

Alison finds her dad to ask for his advice. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben says Amir Joshi is back in London. James says it’s too risky to wait and wants to call the CPS to set up a meeting, but they need to be ready if the CPS agree to get Braden in. They need to find the location of everyone in the gang. Meanwhile, Alison goes to meet her dad. She catches him dealing and tells her him that she has a friend that’s offering to help her and mum with a lot of money, but they’d have to move. He asks if it’s dangerous and she says yes and that she thinks people will get hurt. If she goes to the police, she could stop it. He tells her to do what’s right for her.

At the station, Ashleigh informs James she’s just found out someone snitched on Danny and that’s why he went to prison. He thinks it was Liam, but they don’t know why. Alison leaves her dad and texts Ashleigh to meet.

Elsewhere, Liam’s working in the back of a kitted out van and he’s tracked Alison’s live location to the police station. He taps into her hearing aids to listen. Alison tells Ashleigh and James about the necklace and that they’re going to hit the vault soon. She mentions how she didn’t think she was going to like him when this started, but the police tell her she can’t see him again.

James gets the all clear from the CPS to arrest Braden, Helen and Liam on a conspiracy charge because of the information Alison just shared about Liam. But, they can’t find them anywhere. James orders an armed unit to be sent to the vault. At the warehouse, Liam says he needs to go and get some kit. Braden’s suspicious, but Liam says he’ll be back in time. Alison goes to meet Liam.

A meeting with Eithan gives Alison a hard truth. (Image credit: ITV)

Alison begs him not to go through with the job. She says they could be together and move away on their own. She says Braden is going to walk in with a gun and people will get hurt, but Liam says he can’t walk away now. Alison tells Liam that she knows he won’t let anyone get hurt and that he’ll get caught if he goes in. Liam asks her how she knows, but she denies actually knowing. He asks if he can trust her. She says he can, so he hugs her and tells her to leave.

At the station, they’ve found Helen and Joseph on CCTV and realise they're making sure they have an alibi. They’re still looking for Braden and Liam. As Alison walks home, she texts Eithan asking to meet and tells him she’ll explain when she sees him. Meanwhile, Ashleigh and James go to the Croesus International Vault. There’s an armed guard there ready to catch the gang.

Alison meets with Eithan, she wants to know if Liam is somehow reading her texts even though she’s deleting them. He looks at her phone and shows her that her hearing aids are linked to her phone and an unknown device. She realises Liam hacked her hearing aids and has been listening since their night in the hotel. She video calls Ashleigh, but she ignores it. She’s trying to get hold of Amir Joshi.

James tells the vault owner that there’s a planned hit by a gang and that he needs information. When the owner looks though, Joshi’s vault has already been emptied at the owner’s request, but he doesn’t know to where. Ashleigh confirms Joshi thinks the jewels are still there. The vault owner says that Miss Joshi sent a courier to pick them up and he shows them the van on CCTV.

To try and stop Liam, Alison puts herself in danger. (Image credit: ITV)

At the station, the officers look up the van’s registration on the system. They note it's been flagged on CCTV leaving London. Alison gets in a taxi and uses the driver’s phone to text Ashleigh telling her that she thinks the robbery is actually happening at the Hawthorn Estate Hotel, where she stayed with Liam. James sends Ben there. Meanwhile, Liam arrives at the hotel in a separate van to wait for the courier. He gets into the back.

Miss Joshi is posing for photos at the hotel. She wants the necklace to wear and Chandra says it'll be there any minute. Outside, Braden loads his gun and Liam hacks into the security system. They watch as the courier arrives with the jewels. The driver brings them inside. Liam hands Braden a bag of macarons to hand to Miss Joshi and he heads inside as Liam hacks the door open. He guides Braden through the hotel, unlocking doors as he goes. The jewels get delivered to Miss Joshi's suite, the same one Liam and Alison stayed in.

Meanwhile, Braden prepares a platter with the macarons and champagne on and wheels it in, pretending to be room service to gain entry. Knowing she likes pistachio macarons, Miss Joshi accepts the gift. Braden places them down in the other bedroom. Suddenly, he activates smoke that sets off the fire alarms throughout the hotel. Chandra instructs the bodyguard to keep the necklace safe and Liam calls Miss Joshi pretending to be management and informs her to leave her room.

Alison arrives at the hotel and tells Ashleigh she’s there. Ashleigh responds, asking her not to go inside, but Alison doesn’t listen. Liam sees her on the CCTV. She tries to tell the staff there’s a robbery, but they keep telling her to go outside. Liam is distracted by Alison's presence, but he tells Braden that the room is clear and that he should switch the necklaces.

At the hotel, Liam carries out his plan. (Image credit: ITV)

Miss Joshi demands the bodyguard to go back to the room and get the necklace or she won’t leave without it. Liam tells Braden the guard is coming back and tells him to hide. But, Liam says he can’t open the door to exit as the fire alarm has interfered. Instead, Liam tells Braden to dump the jewels in the laundry chute for them to collect at the bottom.

Apprehensively, Braden does as Liam tells him and demands that he comes in to get him out. Quickly, Liam shuts down the security system and heads towards the hotel in uniform. But, instead of entering the hotel he runs to the reception to speak to Alison.

Ben arrives at the hotel and Ashleigh asks him to look for Alison. James tells him the armed response is on their way. In the reception, Liam tells Alison she has to go, but Braden gets fed up of waiting for Liam to come and get him. Instead, he heads down the stairs and as Ben shouts out for him to stop, Braden shoots Miss Joshi's bodyguard dead and then shoots Ben before running off. Liam grabs hold of Alison, but she pushes him off and runs to help Ben. Liam refuses to help and he runs off.

Braden manages to escape after killing a bodyguard and shooting Ben. (Image credit: ITV)

It cuts to how the first episode opened with Alison being taken into the police station in the back of a car. There’s blood on her face from trying to help Ben. Her mum is waiting and signs to her that it’s okay. She walks past James and Ashleigh, but they won’t look at her. She sees an officer consoling Ben’s girlfriend as she's taken into questioning. They have a BSL interpreter for her to understand exactly what's going on. She’s told that Ben was shot and Amir Joshi’s bodyguard was killed. The police want to know what happened.

James and Ashleigh ask her how she knew the robbery was going to be at the hotel and she says she guessed, but he doesn’t believe her. They want to know why she changed her story from the robbery being at the vault to the hotel. She says Liam told her it was going to be there, but he'd actually hacked into her hearing aids so was feeding her false information. She says she was used to misdirect them. But they ask if she wanted to help him and while she admits she thought about it, she didn’t want anyone to get hurt.

Alison is surprised to hear that Braden escaped at the hotel and they didn’t find Liam there either. They also didn’t find the jewels. It cuts to Liam grabbing them from the laundry chute and running off. James also reveals that the CCTV system was shut down and he thinks Liam always planned to escape on his own.

All episodes of Code of Silence are available on ITVX.