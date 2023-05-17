Code of Silence: cast, plot and everything we know

Rose Ayling-Ellis will lead the cast of ITV's Code of Silence, a "suspenseful" crime drama with a difference.

The six-part tale tells the story of deaf caterer, Alison Woods, who becomes embroiled in a thrilling investigation after a detective asks her to lip-read the conversations of some dangerous criminals.

Ayling-Ellis' became a firm favourite with soap fans after starring as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, before winning Strictly in 2021, yet this will be her first lead role in a primetime drama.

“In a world where there’s a lot of crime drama Code of Silence really stands out," says ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill. "It’s a brilliantly original story that audiences will be gripped and surprised by, but she also puts you in the shoes of Alison, a young Deaf woman."

The series has been created by Catherine Moulton, who's previously penned episodes of Then You Run, Hijack and Baptiste.

“I am beyond excited to be working with Rose, ITV and Mammoth on Code of Silence," adds Catherine. "It’s a fantastic opportunity to combine my love of a tense, twisty thrillers with my experience of lip reading and hearing loss, and all in a show for ITV. I can’t imagine a more perfect Alison than Rose and I will do my best to make sure the story keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Here's everything we know about Code of Silence...

Filming has yet to begin on Code of Silence, but we're hoping the six-part series could be on our screens at some point in 2024.

The drama will premiere on ITV and be available for streaming on ITVX.

Code of Silence is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Code of Silence plot

An official ITV synopsis reads as follows...

"Code of Silence introduces us to Deaf catering worker, Alison Woods. She’s struggling to make ends meet, juggling two jobs, in a police canteen and a local bar, while also doing her best to support her Deaf mum, Julie. When DC Ashleigh Francis calls on Alison to lip read the conversations of some dangerous criminals, she is plunged into a new and exhilarating world.

"Alison’s interpretation of the gang's clandestine meetings quickly become key to unlocking the police investigation. But Alison's feelings about the case become complicated when she finds herself drawn to Liam, one of the main suspects. Alison knows she's putting herself at risk by agreeing to work with the police, and when things threaten to spill over into her personal life, she knows she should step away. But Alison can’t let go…"

Code of Silence cast

Rose Ayling-Ellis will play the leading role of Alison Woods, yet there's no news on who else will be joining her in the cast at this stage. We'll be sure to keep you updated when ITV announce more details.

Ayling-Ellis was born deaf and had bit parts in period drama Summer of Rockets and Casualty, before getting her big break as Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap EastEnders. Daughter of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) Frankie quickly became a fan favourite and was involved in high profile storylines, including her sibling rivalry plot with half-sister Nancy Carter.

Her character was originally written by deaf journalist and scriptwriter Charlie Swinbourne and made her first appearance in May 2020, departing the show in September 2022. She was nominated for a string of her awards during her time on the soap.

Rose is also famous for being the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing history when she entered the nineteenth series in 2021. She went on to win the series, alongside partner Giovanni Pernice.

“I am so thrilled to be coming on board for Code of Silence and to get to work with the incredible team at Mammoth Screen," said Rose in an official ITV statement. "When I first read Catherine Moulton’s script it was obvious that her first-hand experiences and understanding has enabled her to write a truly authentic character and I knew I had to be a part of this project. I am so delighted ITV are as excited as we are to bring this to life and I can’t wait to get to started!”

Is there a Code of Silence trailer?

There's no trailer yet, but ITV have released this intriguing promo video, which Rose Ayling-Ellis posted on her Instagram account (see above)