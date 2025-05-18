Code of Silence ending explained: are the gang caught?

Code of Silence is six-part crime drama based around deaf caterer, Alison Woods, as she's brought into a dangerous investigation to lip read conversations between a gang of criminals.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the impressive cast in this thrilling drama as a determined deaf woman who supports herself and her mother by working in a police station canteen. Until, detectives call upon her lip-reading skills to gain important intel on a violent gang of criminals and her life becomes a lot more complicated.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Code of Silence episode 6.

Ashleigh questions Alison's motives. (Image credit: ITV)

The final episode opens on Alison in custody. Her mum is reading about the shooting on the news as she waits. Ben is in the hospital, unconscious and Ashleigh and James are trying to track down Braden and Liam. They’ve got no leads. James admits Alison was overly involved. They’ve got Anthony in custody, but he won’t say a word. They say Helen will have paid him off.

Meanwhile, Alison is allowed to see her mum. She tells her Liam has gone. James and Ashleigh come to see them both and tell them they’re going to put them somewhere safe until they arrest Braden. They want Alison to send Liam a message and if he checks it, they might be able to locate him. She agrees.

Braden enters into a woman’s home through the back door. He says that Danny would want her to help him. She says if the police come, she’s going to say Braden threatened her. He tells her that Liam screwed him over and he also thinks that Liam was the one who handed Danny to the police. Elsewhere, Alison and her mum are moved into a safe home. Ashleigh says that the officer, Oliver, is going to stay there to keep an eye. Alison asks Ashleigh if she can go and see Ben, but she says it’s not a good idea. Alison insists.

Alison and her mum are moved into a safe house. (Image credit: ITV)

Ben’s girlfriend is waiting outside his hospital room. She’s angry at Alison for thinking she could come with flowers and it’d all be okay. Alison says she was trying to help. But Ben's girlfriend says that Alison slept with Liam and should’ve just done what she was told. If Alison had waited outside, Ben wouldn’t have gone in.

At the police station, they note that Liam’s phone got turned on and pinged in Budapest. James doesn’t believe it. They head in to question Helen. Her lawyer says Helen has a statement and she won’t be answering any questions. She says she’s shocked by the robbery and that Braden was only in contact with her about property deals and she didn’t want to associate with him.

It then cuts to Joseph also giving a statement. Then, Chandra gives a statement as well, all corroborating with each other. Helen declares she had no knowledge of plans to steal the necklace. Helen wants to know if they’re talking to Alison and says she’s not a credible witness since it’s hard for her to understand exactly what's going on. As they leave, James’s phone rings and he says there's been a confirmed sighting of Braden, still in Kent. They think he’s at Danny's place.

At the safe house, Alison and her mum discuss the gang. Alison apologises to her mum for having to hide, but she says the gang won’t let her get away. Her mum makes a point of telling Alison that while Liam used her, she was also using him to give information to the police. At the station, they think they’ve found out who Liam really is.

James makes a discovery about Liam's true identity. (Image credit: ITV)

Eithan comes to visit Alison. She tries to explain what happened and says they might have to move away permanently so the gang can’t find them. Ashleigh is at Braden’s and Danny’s wife says he was there, but he threatened her and he’s gone now. They take her into custody.

Meanwhile, James tells Alison they’ve had to let Helen go as she's insistent it was Braden and Liam and she wasn’t involved. James explains they can’t use Alison as a witness due to her relationship with Liam and because she’s not credible. He then asks her if she knows about Liam’s time in foster care. She explains that he said in the family he really liked, the dad died a few years ago.

Then, James explains they've found Liam Grey, matching Liam’s description. James shows Alison a photo of Charlie Fletcher and she recognises him as the man that Alfie killed. She zooms in and realises the ring that Charlie’s wearing is the one that Liam wears now. James tells her that Charlie was Liam’s foster father. They realise Liam's doing this for revenge.

As James leaves, food gets dropped off for Alison and when at first she says she didn’t order it, she takes it. Inside, under some food, there’s a phone hidden with a message on it: “Same place as last time?” As the officer listens to something on his phone, Alison sneaks out.

Liam is caught between the gang and Alison. (Image credit: ITV)

Code of Silence ending explained

Liam arrives at the car park and meets with Alison. She’s angry that he let people get hurt. She asks him if he was listening into her hearing aids and he admits it. He says she betrayed him and informed on him to the police. She reveals she knows about Charlie being his foster dad. He says that money is the only thing Helen and Braden care about and that’s how he could hurt them.

He continues to ask her to come with him. She says no, but that he could go to the police and testify against Helen and Joseph. He says he’s got a plan to leave and that they could get to Brazil. Alison says she doesn’t really know who he is, but he says he’s on the same side as her. She says to stop them, he should go to the police, but that she can’t go with him.

James goes to see Dawn again, Charlie’s widow. He mentions Liam Barlow and that he knows he was one of her foster kids and shows her a photo of him. She says she doesn’t recognise him. James says he can get a search warrant or she can tell him what she knows. To this, she says Liam stayed in touch until Charlie died and he's a good boy. James is angry that Ben got shot, but she says it wasn’t his fault. He asks her where Liam is, but she says she doesn’t know.

Outside, James calls Ashleigh and says he knows Liam’s been there, but Dawn isn’t giving him up. Ashleigh tells him they’ve had reports of a carjacking with the assailant matching Braden's description. It’s just outside of Canterbury. That evening at the safe house, Alison’s mum goes to see her and finds a note Alison has left on the bed. It says: “I can’t let them get away with this. I’ve got to do something.”

Braden uses Alison as leverage. (Image credit: ITV)

At The Canterbury Tap, Alison tells her boss that she’s working with the police and she needs someone else to stand up against the gang. He says he can’t and then Braden walks in. Liam receives a text message as he’s driving. It’s a video of Braden holding Alison by the face threateningly. Then, Dawn arrives home and Liam is waiting for her.

Braden drags Alison into a warehouse. He asks her how long she’s been working for the police and she reveals since the beginning. Liam speaks to Dawn, he says that Alfie’s arrest isn’t enough, but he’s doing this for her and Charlie. He says he’s going to meet Helen and go to Alison in exchange for the necklace. Then, he’ll get on a plane. He says he just came to say goodbye. Dawn says he could still go to the police, but he says he can’t. At the police station, they’re trying to find Alison. They wrongly suspect she’s with Liam and they’re trying to escape out the country.

Liam goes to meet Helen. He says he’s come alone and asks where Alison is. She asks for the necklace and he holds it up. When she goes to grab it, he says he wants to see Alison first. They arrive at the warehouse and Braden comes out holding his gun up. Helen tells Braden that Liam has the necklace and has come alone. Braden holds the gun to Alison’s head.

Liam then reveals he tracked Danny down, got a job, got Danny arrested, and then came for Helen and Braden for killing Charlie. Liam hands them the necklace and Braden throws Alison towards him. Then, he tells Liam to get on his knees and holds his gun to his head. Liam begs Alison to leave. He signs for her to go, but really he’s signing: “Police. Go.” As she walks away, the police raid the warehouse before Liam can be shot. James comes in and arrests Braden, Helen and Liam.

A huge decision gives the police the chance they need. (Image credit: ITV)

Afterwards, James thanks Liam. They talk about Charlie and James asks Liam if that’s why he did the whole thing. He says it was, but James questions why he ran off with the necklace then. Ashleigh says Alison wants to have a word with Liam. They allow it. She asks him if he gave himself up for her and he says it was worth it. She says she’s sorry and that she was helping the police so that people would give her a chance. He says he’s sorry and heads into the back of the police car to be taken away.

It cuts to two months later. Alison meets Ashleigh in court. Ben arrives and he’s back in good health. Liam is brought to the stand and he signs to Alison, inviting her to come and visit him. She says she will. The judge comes in and says he’s being charged with conspiracy to rob Amir Joshi and others. He pleads guilty.

Afterwards, Alison is packing up her home and James comes to visit. She explains they’re moving into a new flat. James tells her that they’ve managed to charge Joseph with money laundering, but it won’t make any difference to the housing estate. He says though, that they pay informants for their results and since what she did led to the arrest of the gang, he hands her a letter that says they’re paying her £50,000 for her service. He says if she has anything left over, she should consider a course in lip reading at the University of Canterbury and hands her a leaflet.

All episodes of Code of Silence are available on ITVX.