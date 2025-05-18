Code of Silence episode 4 recap: a night away shrouded in criminal plans

Code of Silence is six-part crime drama based around deaf caterer, Alison Woods, as she's brought into a dangerous investigation to lip read conversations between a gang of criminals.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the impressive cast in this thrilling drama as a determined deaf woman who supports herself and her mother by working in a police station canteen. Until, detectives call upon her lip-reading skills to gain important intel on a violent gang of criminals and her life becomes a lot more complicated.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Code of Silence episode 4.

Alison goes to find Liam at his apartment. (Image credit: ITV)

The episode opens on Ashleigh telling Alison to be careful around Liam. Alison asks how long Liam would get sentenced for if they got him on conspiracy. She says if Alison can help the police get the gang before they go in with guns, then he might have a life. Ashleigh wants to know if she likes Liam, but she says she’s just leading him on.

Alison goes to see Liam at his apartment. She tells him that they kissed and then he disappeared. He apologises and invites her in, telling her he’s been away. He’s moved place because Braden needed his other place back. Alison asks if it’s to do with his job, but he says he can’t say anything else. She then asks if people are going to get hurt, but he says that brain trumps brawn. Liam tells her he wants to see her every day, but he still can’t tell her what he’s doing.

At the police station, Ben hands over a photo of Chandra Bakshi, who oversees transport for Amir Joshi and says that she could be the one who led the gang to the jewels. They know where the jewels are, Croesus International Vaults in Mayfair. The man from the bar was a software engineer at Croesus International. The auctioneers have confirmed the jewels are going on sale in five days. The police want to know how the gang are going to get round weight-sensitive vaults and they think they’re practicing somewhere. They also need to find out where they’re keeping their weapons.

Liam invites Alison on a night away. (Image credit: ITV)

Eithan comes to see Alison and tells her they can’t make an eviction appeal, but he thinks he could go after the company that were going to hire her mum and then withdrew their offer. Alison wants to and says they can’t even get a new rental without her mum having a job. But, she doesn’t want him telling her mum what he’s doing. As Eithan leaves, Alison’s mum says she should have a partner who really cares about her.

At The Canterbury Tap, Cruella comes in. She orders a drink and tells Alison she’s a friend of Liam's and introduces herself as Helen. Alison tells Helen she doesn't ask Liam questions. Helen says Liam has asked to take Alison on a work trip that she’s paying for. She asks where she used to work and she mentions the cafe. Helen asks about Alison living with her mum and then leaves.

Alison goes to see Liam to ask about Helen. Liam reveals they’re going to stay at a fancy hotel for the night. So, Alison tells the police she’s been invited away, but says it’s only a day trip, but she doesn’t know where. Alison says Liam told her he planned on no-one getting hurt on this job. They agree she should go. Liam arrives in a nice car to take her away. He says when they get to the hotel, they’ll call him by a different name and she should play along.

At the police station, Ashleigh tells James that Amir Joshi is staying in the Mayfair Regency, just down the road from the auctioneers. James is worried about Liam. He says his skills are honed and he’s suddenly appeared out of nowhere and they can’t find anything on him from before five years ago. Liam and Alison arrive at the hotel and they welcome him as Jack Standford. They’ve been upgraded to a suite. Liam reveals he hacked the system to get them the room.

Liam uses Alison's lip reading skills to get intel. (Image credit: ITV)

Liam says they’re going for dinner at the hotel and he’s bought Alison a dress to wear. She doesn’t want to accept it, but he says he’s getting lots of money soon. Ashleigh texts her asking if she’s safe, but she doesn’t reply. Liam goes to do some work and asks Alison to meet him downstairs at 7. She follows him instead, but she’s interrupted by one of the hotel staff.

They meet downstairs for dinner and while they wait, Amir Joshi walks past. Liam asks Alison to lip read a couple from across the room. She tells him they’re talking about their grandson and he asks her how she does it. She explains and then asks him about his hacking skills. He says he used to practice in the library and ended up on forums, then he worked for a man in London who put him up for the job he’s got now. He then asks about her dad being involved in crime and Alison wonders how he knows, but he says that Helen made him look into her.

Then, Alison asks about Liam’s foster families and he talks about his dad, who was his favourite dad he had. After dinner, they go back to their suite. They’ve got separate bedrooms and while Liam says goodnight, Alison comes to find him. They start kissing on the bed. The next morning, Alison wakes up in bed next to Liam. Ashleigh has texted her asking Alison to call her. Liam tries to talk to her, but she’s not wearing her hearing aids yet. As she puts one in, Liam asks to look at the other and asks what it’s like wearing them. He says he can learn sign language for her.

Ashleigh's worried about how close Alison is getting to Liam. (Image credit: ITV)

At the police station, Ben says that the Joshi family are out of town. The auction house is still selling the jewels, but the team at the vault confirmed Liam had visited under his alias, Jack Standford. Ben makes a joke about Alison and Ashleigh says she knows why he’s hard on her, because she’s lip read him and his mistress. Then Ashleigh says Alison has gone off grid.

At the hotel, Alison deletes Ashleigh’s text messages. Then, Ashleigh sends a location pin and asks her to meet her there now. It’s just outside the hotel. When she goes to leave, she spies Liam watching all the security cameras of the hotel, specifically of Joshi. She interrupts him and he suggests brunch, but she says she’s going to try and video call her mum. Liam watches on the CCTV as Alison walks away from the hotel.

In the car, Ashleigh is worried about Alison, but Alison tells her she knows that Liam is watching Amir Joshi in the hotel. Ashleigh says Joshi is selling his daughter’s favourite necklace to buy her a flat in Knightsbridge, but his daughter doesn't want her doing it. Alison says that Liam is on the CCTV and Ashleigh says that he could be watching her, too. She gets a text from Liam asking if she’s in the room. She says she’s coming and leaves Ashleigh in the car.

In the bar, Liam’s waiting for her and the Joshi’s are there. He asks her where she was and she says she was talking to her mum. They’re sitting opposite the Joshis and Liam asks Alison to read their lips. The daughter wants the suite. Then, Amir gets a phone call. Alison says he’s talking about bidding and that it has to reach five million or he’ll pull the item. His daughter isn’t happy and leaves. Amir sends up macarons to his daughter’s room, pistachio. Alison asks if Liam is working on them as part of his job. He says they wouldn’t notice if they lost something.

Meeting with the gang, Liam firms up his plans. (Image credit: ITV)

Back home, Liam drops Alison off. She says she wishes he wasn’t doing the job he’s doing. Then, Alison goes to meet Ashleigh and James, but this time Liam is listening. He’s hacked into her hearing aids and she’s talking about the Joshis. He’s angry as he hears Alison telling them about the vaults and a guy named Danny who was Liam’s old boss in London. They discuss how Danny worked for Helen and that he put Liam up when Danny quit.

James offers Alison a lift and while they're in the car, he says he didn’t ask her to stay in the hotel with him, but she says James knew it would lead to something by putting her in the position she's in. James asks her to stop whatever she’s started with Liam.

At The Canterbury Tap, the gang are meeting and Liam tells them that everything Chandra told them was true. Helen says she’s collecting the necklace that night. Braden asks after Alison in the bar, but she's not there and Liam says she’s clean. Braden says he regrets letting Liam into the gang and that he’s distracted by Alison. Liam says he’s not going to let anything ruin his way out.

Alison finds herself choosing between two men. (Image credit: ITV)

Alison meets Eithan in an old cinema. He says he’s putting on a private screening of their time together to celebrate that they were there five years ago together. He says Alison gave him everything, but he didn’t give her enough back. She argues that she needed to give it to herself. He pulls out a ring and tells her she doesn’t have to answer right away, but that he can change. She pushes it away and gets a text from Liam inviting her for dinner.

At Liam’s, Alison wants to talk. First, he wants to show her the catalogue with the necklace they’re planning on taking. He asks her to keep it secret. Elsewhere, Helen goes to pick up a replica. Back at Liam's, he promises no-one will get hurt. He stands up and signs to her that he wants to live the life they’ve experienced together when they were at the hotel and they could go to Brazil or wherever she wants. He says he wants to take her and her mum with him. She doesn’t know what to say.

All episodes of Code of Silence are available on ITVX.