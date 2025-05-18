How to watch Code of Silence: stream the British crime drama online or on TV

Rose Ayling-Ellis stars as a canteen worker pulled too far into a police investigation in Code of Silence, which premieres on Sunday, May 18, and we'll help you find out how to watch it.

You can watch Code of Silence for free in the UK on ITVX. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Code of Silence from anywhere with a VPN.

Code of Silence is about a canteen worker at a police station who, due to being deaf, is pulled into an investigation to work as a lip reader.

However the worker becomes romantically interested in one of the suspects, creating a dangerous conflict of interest as she refuses to step back from the investigation.

EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis is joined in the cast by Masters of the Air's Kieron Moore and You's Charlotte Ritchie. Here's how to watch Code of Silence from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Code of Silence in the UK

The easiest way to watch Code of Silence is on the streaming service ITVX, because all episodes are expected to be released as a box set on Sunday, May 8.

ITVX is free to stream from the UK so you won't need to pay to watch it.

You'll also be able to watch Code of Silence on TV. The first episode is set to air on ITV1 at 9 pm on Sunday, May 18, with the second playing at the same time one day later. After that, ITV's schedule doesn't include the series.

How to watch Code of Silence in the US

In the US, Code of Silence has been confirmed to be coming to BritBox at some point this year.

We don't know when "some point" will be but it's expected to be over the summer, so you probably won't need to wait until winter to see it.

You can sign up for BritBox for $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, and it's full of other British shows that you can enjoy in the meantime.

We'll update you when Code of Silence gets a concrete US release date.

Can you watch Code of Silence in Australia

At the time of writing, no information has been released on if or when Code of Silence will be broadcast in Australia.

We'll update you if that changes.

How to watch Code of Silence everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Code of Silence, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our ranking of the best VPNs.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!