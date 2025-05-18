Code of Silence episode 3 recap: an eviction notice is served and suspicion grows

Code of Silence is six-part crime drama based around deaf caterer, Alison Woods, as she's brought into a dangerous investigation to lip read conversations between a gang of criminals.

Rose Ayling-Ellis leads the impressive cast in this thrilling drama as a determined deaf woman who supports herself and her mother by working in a police station canteen. Until, detectives call upon her lip-reading skills to gain important intel on a violent gang of criminals and her life becomes a lot more complicated.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Code of Silence episode 4.

The episode opens on Alison meeting with Ashleigh and Ben. They show her a picture of someone of interest and want to know if she’s seen him in the pub. She hasn't, but they say he might have been in contact with the gang. Alison says she’ll look out for him. She then tells them about how Braden and Liam took her phone in the pub, but she’d deleted the messages.

At The Canterbury Tap, Liam comes in to see Alison to apologise. Braden arrives and tells Liam they need to go and sort some business. She lip reads Braden telling Liam, the Pilgrim Lane site. She texts Ashleigh and then tells her boss her mum has been locked out and he lets her leave. Ashleigh replies telling Alison they don’t have surveillance so to leave it, but she gets on her bike to follow them instead.

Ashleigh's concerned about Alison's involvement in the case. (Image credit: ITV)

At the site, crews are working on a development. She crawls up to an office and uses and app on her phone that uses the microphone to listen to what the people inside are saying and turn it into words for her to read. Helen, Joseph, Braden and Liam are talking about the security system. Helen tells Joseph to speak to his insider. As she’s recording, Ashleigh calls her and Alison drops her phone. Helen signals for Liam to go and find out what the noise was outside. She manages to hide just in time.

Alison goes to meet Ashleigh at the station. Ashleigh says she asked her not to go outside of the pub and to stay safe. But, she shows her what she’s picked up on her microphone. The app she used translates sounds into the nearest phonetics, so they try and work out what some of the words actually mean. There’s talk of a meeting, but they need to decode where it is. James is thankful to Alison and tells her to keep an eye out for any more information.

At home, Alison’s mum wants to know how Alison’s clothes got so dirty. Her mum has a voicemail from the Access to Work service to get an interpreter for her job interview and they say it’ll take four months. Her mum says the job won’t wait for her.

Alison heads to the pub for a shift. Liam comes in to see her. Alison is angry at him for looking through her phone and scaring her with Braden. Liam apologies and says he finds trust hard. She asks if he’s working for Braden. He admits it and he asks her to have a drink with him, inviting her round to his place. She agrees to go. Inside, she notices the floor plan on his table, but doesn't get a chance to look properly.

Liam apologies to Alison for not trusting her. (Image credit: ITV)

Alison sits down to ask more about Liam. She wants to know why he doesn’t trust people. He talks about not seeing his dad for years, but that he’s still scared if he thinks about him or thinks he’s seen him. He spent a lot of time in foster care, but he still wonders why someone cares about him. They drink more and start flirting. As they’re about to kiss, Liam gets a message asking to meet at a ice rink the next day. She reads it and she says now they’re even. Then, she leaves and texts Ashleigh what she knows.

The next morning, Eithan has come round. Her mum shows her the eviction notice they’ve been served and Eithan explains their contract has expired. Alison goes to meet Ashleigh and she wants to know how Alison knows about the ice rink. She says she read Liam's phone when he left it at the bar. Ashleigh wants to know how much she talks to Liam and warns her that it's dangerous. Ashleigh then explains that the gang will be meeting at the ice rink because it’s loud and hard for surveillance. So, they need Alison to lip read.

At the station, Alison is watching the surveillance cameras. Helen, Braden and Liam arrive at the ice rink. Then, Joseph arrives with an unknown woman. Suddenly, the cameras cut, but they get them back. The police tell Alison to focus on the woman. She sees that Joseph says the woman is an old friend of his and they go a long way back. He introduces her as Sandra and her last name ends in a ‘shi’.

She then lip reads Helen who says she’s been doing this for a long time and she’s good at it. They talk about a package and Liam says they need the exact weight to the gram. The meeting ends. They find the woman, Chandra Bakshi who works for Amir Joshi. He’s head of one of the wealthiest families in India and he’s arrived in the UK.

The plan escalates as Braden hides guns at the pub. (Image credit: ITV)

The police discuss Amir Joshi. James wants a full profile about him and his vault. Again, James thanks Alison for her excellent work. Ben walks her out and Ashleigh goes to speak to James. She’s worried about how invested Alison is. She says they’re supposed to be protecting her and she has a bad feeling about it. James argues that they need her to make this work.

At The Canterbury Tap, Liam and Alison are chatting at the bar. He wants to take her on a proper date and he agrees. He says he’ll text her. Then, the man that the police asked Alison to look out for arrives to meet with Braden. He brings a bag and drops it off. When Alison heads over to clear up some glasses, Braden asks her what she’s looking at and tells her to go and serve the customers. She goes back to the bar and texts Ashleigh telling her to do nothing, but thanks her.

As Alison is clearing up the pub for the night, she sees Braden hand her boss the bag the man dropped off. She lip reads her boss saying: “guns in my pub” and that he’s got kids. To which Braden tells him to think carefully about his kids. She meets with Ashleigh the next day and tells her what she saw. She says she’s not 100% sure that he said guns as it’s a hard word to read. Ashleigh then tells her to stay away from the pub for the next day or so.

The police arrive with a search warrant. (Image credit: ITV)

Back at the station, Ben finds Amir Joshi’s jewels on an auction site. Joshi is in touch with the auctioneers to sell it. Meanwhile, Alison heads home to find her mum sitting with Braden. She asks her mum for a minute alone with him and Braden notes that there’s no dad in the house. He says he doesn’t trust or like Alison. He goes to leave and says he’s not surprised the dad left and insults her.

That evening, Liam is waiting for Alison to meet him on the date, but she doesn’t come. At the pub, the police arrive with a search warrant. They say they’re there for a standard drugs check as a dealer was caught outside. The boss tells Braden he doesn’t want anything to do with it. At home, Alison texts Ashleigh saying she needs to meet. As she goes to explains that Braden came round to her house, she deletes it. Someone comes to the door, it’s Liam.

He asks Alison why she didn’t turn up for their date. Alison says not everything is about him and tells him about the eviction. Then, she asks Liam if he’s involved in something illegal, but he says it’s not what she thinks. She asks if he hurts people, but he says he doesn’t, but explains he can’t tell her yet. He asks her not to push him away but she says this is exactly why she’s doing it.

Braden grows more and more suspicious. (Image credit: ITV)

Back at Liam’s flat, Braden barges his way in. He heads into the flat and gets the bag of guns that he said he hid there last night. He’s happy he didn’t hide it in the pub. Liam says Helen told him no guns and asks him when he hid it there. Braden says it’s his flat, so he can do what he wants. Liam says he’s just doing the tech and he doesn’t want anything to do with guns. Braden holds him against the wall with a gun and says he doesn’t trust him, but he’ll do as he says.

The next day, Alison meets with Eithan. He says Hollis & Byrne are following an eviction process for their new development, but they can challenge them along with the other residents getting evicted. He hands her a list of Hollis & Byrne’s directors. Then, Eithan asks about Liam at the bar, but Alison says it's nothing. As she looks over the list, she notices Joseph is the Chief Financial Officer for the company.

James grows concerned about Alison, but knows how important she is to the case. (Image credit: ITV)

Alison goes to the police station. She tells James that Joseph is trying to evict her. James explains that Joseph moves around companies, gets them into debt, and then leaves. Alison argues that they know he’s involved in a robbery, but James says that Joseph is careful not to get caught. He then tells her personally about the man who got shot at the jewellery store when the gang committed a robbery there a few years ago. While they managed to get Alfie Redman imprisoned, they didn’t get the rest of the gang. James thinks Braden was one of the men shooting, too.

Then, James says that Ashleigh has told him that Alison is getting too involved. He tells her to go to the pub and hand in her notice. He thinks if she suddenly disappears once they’re caught, they might catch on. Alison tells James she can do the job and he suggests she keeps her distance.

When Alison arrives at the pub to quit, Liam is waiting for her. He’s upset about the way they left things. She apologises for how she was and he says she doesn’t need someone like him in her life. But, he pleads that he would never hurt anyone. They kiss and he leaves.

All episodes of Code of Silence are available on ITVX.