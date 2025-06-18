The Survivors episode 2 recap: Verity is terrified after finding something sinister on the beach - but what is it?

The Survivors is a gripping new thriller series on Netflix, which is set in the stunning landscape of Tasmania and based on the bestselling novel by Jane Harper.

The Survivors recaps The Survivors episode 1 recap

The show follows Kieran Elliot, whose life was changed forever 15 years ago when two people close to him drowned in a terrible storm, while a young woman also went missing.

But, as Kieran returns to his childhood home with his new family in tow, the past resurfaces when a woman is found murdered after digging into the 15-year-old mystery.

With the community once again rocked by tragedy, the investigation not only threatens to uncover old mysteries but also reveals a secret killer amongst them.

Here is everything that happens in The Survivors episode 2...

The second episode opens with a flashback to when Kieran was a teenager and playing in a local football match with his friends. Teen Mia and her friend Gabby are watching from the sidelines, rating the players in order of hotness... Gabby fancies Kieran, but Mia says he is boring. Gabby is desperate to have a photo with Kieran, but as she goes up to see him at the end of the game, she finds him flirting with her older sister, Olivia.

The episode then returns to the present day and Kieran is talking to Mia about the fact his dad was on the beach the night that Bronte was killed. Kieran says he is worried that he could say anything if he is taken into questioning, especially at the moment with his dementia being so bad.

Olivia goes to see her mom, but she's in the garden, so she uses the chance to hide a phone under the bed when no one is looking. She finds her mom and asks if she is okay, but she quickly hides a rucksack from view and says she is upset about the news about Bronte, as they were friends.

While the police call around to see if they can track down the backpacker called Marco who is a suspect in Bronte's murder, Mia arrives at the station and tries to retract her statement about seeing a silver car leaving the bay the night before - leaving the police questioning whether someone has asked her to lie.

Meanwhile, Kieran is waiting outside in the police car park when he sees Lyn, who tells him that she has just made a statement to the police, telling them that she heard Liam Gilroy offer Bronte a lift home the night she died. Meanwhile, inside the station, the police take another statement from Mia and this time they record it.

The police are trying to find Bronte's killer. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

At her mom's house, Olivia shows Ash the phone she hid, and he is shocked that she stole Bronte's phone. He asks why she has it, and she says she did it to protect him, as he had been selling drugs and there would be evidence on the phone.

Olivia realizes her mum is missing and puts the phone back under the bed while she and Ash go to find her.

Back at the police station, Mia comes out and says retracting her statement to protect Kieran's dad was humiliating... but when Kieran says that Liam is still the main suspect because of Lyn's statement, she is annoyed she did all that for nothing.

Kieran goes to see Sean and tells him that Mia has changed her statement to protect Liam, and so asks him to speak to Julian to get him to keep the fact that he picked up his dad, Brian, from the beach the other night. Sean says he will, but seems off with Kieran.

Mia goes to visit Trish and meets George on the way - a local author who she recognizes because she likes his books. They chat for a bit before she heads off to see Trish, and as she leaves, he tells her to stay safe.

At the police station, Bronte's autopsy report is in and it reveals she was killed by multiple blows to the head, and a man's hair was found in her mouth. The police decide to put out a media release to see if anyone else comes forward.

Mia meets Trish - Gabby's mom - and she is thrilled to meet baby Audrey. They talk about Bronte and the fact that Trish was the one who got her the room at Olivia's house. Mia tells Trish that before she died, Bronte had asked to talk to her about Gabby, which Trish is unsurprised about as she says she told Bronte that she was Gabby's best friend.

Trish wants to show something to Mia, and she takes her to the beach, right at the point in the rocks where the police say Gabby was swept away in the storm. She throws a rucksack into the sea and Mia is confused, until Trish explains that she has thrown over 100 rucksacks into the sea over the last 15 years from the same point, and not one of them has ever washed up on the same bit of beach that Gabby's rucksack did all those years ago. She says that she has told the police this, but they don't care. Trish says the only person who cared was Bronte and now she is dead.

Mia's best friend Gabby also died 15 years ago. (Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

Meanwhile, Olivia turns up at Kieran's house asking if he has seen her mom, and he explains that she is with Mia. Olivia is relieved and says that her mom tried to take her own life not that long ago and she is worried that she might try again after Bronte's murder. They talk about the past just as Verity comes in. She is surprised to see Olivia there and offers her lunch, but Olivia makes her excuses and leaves.

Meanwhile, Julian takes Liam to the police station, where he is questioned about Bronte's murder. They ask if Liam drove Bronte home the night she was killed and he denies it. As the questioning gets more and more intense, Liam finally snaps and admits that he did drive Bronte home, and went in for a glass of water, but didn't kill her. He lashes out, yelling that everyone he loves dies, and starts to cry. When he comes out of the interview room he tells his grandad that he has voluntarily given a DNA sample, which will now be compared to the DNA found on Bronte's body.

At home, Verity sees someone has posted about Brian being on the beach the night Bronte was killed on a public chat forum. She sees red, thinking it was Julian and races round there to confront him. He denies it, but gets angry, lashing out at Kieran and telling him he has waited 15 years to tell him that it is his fault his son is dead, and that whenever he looks at him, all he sees is his son's wasted life.

Trish talks to Mia about Gabby's death and she tells her she doesn't believe she drowned in the storm because he body was never found. Trish says she thinks that there is a chance Gabby might still be alive, and that Bronte was trying to help her look into this theory. Mia realises this is why Bronte wanted to talk to her about Gabby. However, as they are talking, Olivia comes home and yells that going through all Gabby's old things isn't helping Trish and asks Mia to leave. But as Mia goes to get Audrey, Olivia tells her it isn't safe to walk home and asks her to call Kieran to come and get them. As they leave in the car, Trish hugs Mia goodbye and while Olivia can't hear, she whispers that she should speak to George, because he knows more about what they were talking about.

While the police track down Bronte's backpacker boyfriend, Marco, Detective Senior Sergeant Sue Pendlebury sees Mia and Kieran at a restaurant and tells them that they would like to see Brian at the station the following morning, as he might know more about what happened the night that Bronte died.

Meanwhile, Verity and Brian are watching a film when he has a moment of clarity and tells her how much he loves her. But then he gets serious and tells her that he is in trouble, and we see a flashback of him walking along the shore at night. As she reassures her husband that he hasn't done anything wrong, Verity hears a noise outside and she goes down to investigate. Verity finds the word 'perv' written on their garage door as a hooded figure runs away from the scene.

All six episodes of The Survivors are available on Netflix now.