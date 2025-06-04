The Better Sister episode 2 recap: Ethan is arrested, but what have the police found?

The Better Sister on Prime Video is an eight-part twisty-turny thriller that promises to keep us on the edge of our seats until the final moments.

The series is based on the novel by bestselling author Alafair Burke and stars Hollywood favourites Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as 'rival' siblings who have their mysterious past brought to light after a shocking murder. But, as the investigation unfolds, will the siblings manage to reconnect or be torn further apart?

Here is everything that happened in episode 2...

The second episode opens with a flashback of Chloe and Nicky when they were little and playing by a lake. Chloe almost accidentally drowns, and her father saves her.

The episode returns to the present day, and it is the morning after Nicky arrived in New York. Chloe hates her being there and seeing that she is getting on with Ethan. Chloe heads to the office, which seems odd just after her husband has been murdered, and Nicky tries to be nice to her sister by complimenting her on her lipstick. Chloe tells Ethan she hates leaving him, but has a few things to do at work and that they will have a nice dinner that evening - again, slightly odd after Adam's just been murdered.

At the police station, Detective Nancy Guidry and Detective Matt Bowen are getting their heads around the family dynamics, explaining to their boss that Ethan's mother, Nicky, is also the victim's (Adam's) ex-wife as well as Chloe's sister. They reveal that the fingerprints from the pornographic images sent to Chloe are from a woman called Karen, who has a record but also an alibi for the night of Adam's murder.

Nancy's boss tells her he wouldn't want anyone else on this case, but not to mess it up. She tells him it is all in hand and heads off to meet Adam's business partner, Jake, and question him about the days leading up to the murder. The questioning is awkward and Matt and Nancy decide that Jake hated Adam.

Chloe is in the city, walking to a meeting, when she walks past her old road and remembers in a flashback the first time she and Adam kissed. He arrives at her apartment to thank her for signing some papers for him against Nicky. She says it's nothing but that her mom isn't talking to her now. She asks him to leave, but he refuses and soon they are passionately kissing.

In the present day, Chloe goes to meet a cybersecurity expert who is investigating the online threats that she has been receiving. He tells her he can get through firewalls and spoof IP addresses and that he can find out who has been sending her the threats. She asks how often the death threats turn into something more, and he tells her that there has been an up take recently. He also reveals that some of the threats have been coming from The Real Thing office, which is the magazine Chloe edits, and she is shocked.

Back at the penthouse, Nicky calls Ethan, who is asleep in his room. She asks if he is doing okay, and he says he is fine and asks where she is. She tells him she is just down the hall, but what she doesn't reveal is that she is in her sister's walk-in closet and is going through her things. She smells Adam's clothes, finds cash in his pockets that she keeps, and finds a safe hidden behind some shirts that she tries to get into but doesn't know the passcode.

In the bathroom, she sprays all of Chloe's expensive perfumes, and as she walks around the apartment, she takes in the luxury of it all. Out on the balcony, Nicky is taking in the view when Chloe calls and tells her to delete some messages in her voicemail as it's full and she needs to get through to her. She agrees and hangs up, but when she looks at her messages, all Nicky has are voicemails from her mom and someone else called Debbie. She has a vision of her late dad, who tells her to 'put it out of her mind,' which spooks Nicky, and she heads back indoors.

At work, Chloe holds a team meeting with her staff and tells them that the press is going to use Adam's murder as a way to undermine all the good their cause and the magazine have been making, and that they need to stick together to get through the next few weeks. She tells them about the cybersecurity expert and reveals someone in the room is sending threatening messages, and she intends to find out who.

While Nancy and Matt are quesitoning Arty, the doorman at the penthouse, and finding out he has a alibi for the night Adam was killed, Chloe goes to meet Bill, Adam's boss, and she tells him that she hasn't had a moment to grieve since her husband was killed and she doesn't even know where he was the final day of his life. Bill tells her he will check out the company that Adam was meant to be meeting with the day he died, and she is grateful.

Arty calls and tells Chloe the police are looking for her, but before she dashes off, she tells Bill about a car receipt of Adam's that she found from two nights before he died, telling him that Adam wasn't where he said he was. Bill promises to look into it. Bill asks why she fired the lawyers he sent to help her, and she tells him Catherine got rid of them. Once Chloe is gone, Bill calls someone and says, 'I need you to check something for me before this girl gets herself killed.'

Chloe gets home to find the police waiting to talk to her. She takes them to her penthouse, where they question her about a gun Adam had registered and ask if it is the same one that Ethan took to school once.

As Chloe is trying to explain that was all a misunderstanding, Nicky gets cross and yells at Ethan to go to his room and asks Nancy and Matt what a gun has to do with Adam's murder, as the murder weapon was a knife. She gets angry as they try and ask more questions, and she throws them out of the apartment, much to Chloe's horror. As they are leaving, Nancy tells the women that Ethan's DNA was found under Adam's fingernails and Nicky freaks out, telling Chloe they need a lawyer and right away. The sisters fight as Chloe calls Jake to ask him to advise on a criminal lawyer, and he gets someone called Michelle Sanders, who Bill says is a good choice.

In a flashback, we see Chloe talking to her mom, and she is telling her that she thinks Nicky needs help, as she is drinking all day now. Her mom tells her that she doesn't understand what it is like to have a baby, and slaps her when Chloe says that Adam doesn't feel comfortable with Nicky in the house alone with baby Ethan. Nicky comes into the room and is drunk, and Chloe tries to help her, but is at a loss over what to do.

In the present day, Ethan is freaked out when a tabloid website prints the story about him taking a gun to school. Chloe says no one will believe the story, but Nicky is cross and thinks Nancy leaked the story. Chloe explains it was a mix-up and the gun got put into the wrong bag when they were going between houses, but before they have time to discuss further, the buzzer goes and it is Arty to say the detectives are back and this time they have the NYPD with them.

Nicky and Chloe panic, knowing they are coming for Ethan, and when Nancy and Matt arrive, they hand Chloe a search warrant for the apartment. But as the search gets underway, the lawyer, Michelle, arrives and puts the police in their place, telling them their warrant doesn't allow them to search the entire penthouse and only the bits Ethan occupies, meaning Chloe and Adam's office is off limits, so that is where they will wait.

In the office, Michelle tells them that the police clearly have some evidence that they don't know about and are looking for something specific. While they are talking, Ethan puts a phone down the side of the sofa. Michelle asks Ethan what the police are looking for, and he says they're probably here becasue his friend Kevin said something different to him about the night of the murder. Nicky and Chloe are shocked to learn Ethan lied to the police about being with Kevin all night on the beach, when in reality he was alone for some of the evening his dad was killed.

Michelle asks to talk to Ethan alone and she tells him not to speak to the police without her present from now on. The police say the search is done, and Nancy asks Chloe and Nicky to come to the living room. Ethan is shocked as he is arrested for murdering his father after the police found the missing clothing items he claimed had been stolen from his room - all now located and covered in blood. As he is cuffed, Nicky and Chloe panic, while his lawyer, Michelle, tells him to remain silent.

As Ethan is taken away by the police, we see a flashback of Adam arriving home from work to find baby Ethan and Nicky floating facedown in the pool. He races in to save Ethan first and then Nicky. The paramedics come, and while Ethan is okay, Nicky is taken away to be checked at the hospital.

Adam calls Chloe and asks for help, telling her that he needs her to sign some paperwork putting an involuntary psych hold on her, otherwise, she is going to come home from the hospital and put Ethan in danger again. Chloe agrees, and Adam is grateful; the two of them clearly growing closer.

All episodes of The Better Sister are available to stream worldwide on Prime Video now.