TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 19, including Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, sitting and whispering to each other during their wedding ceremony in 1981.

Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, July 19 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations, 5, 7 pm

Prince George's love of aviation was revealed recently during Trooping the Colour, when, according to a lip-reader, he recognised a Poseidon aircraft for his grandfather King Charles. Reading lips has become a way for Joe Public to feel closer to the Royal Family, and this feature-length film looks at key moments in regal history to find out what was being said when the mics were off. It features forensic lip-reading experts, who begin by analysing the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Then they move on to study asides between the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the King and Queen, offering a fresh take on the clan’s relationships.

The Hit List, BBC1, 5.45 pm

While you may be confident that you know Fontaines D.C. from AC/DC, or Beastie Boys from The Beach Boys, BBC1’s popular weekend teatime quiz will dig a lot deeper than that to test your music knowledge. Rochelle and Marvin Humes are back to host a new series of regular episodes, which will then be followed by celebrity specials featuring Stacey Dooley and former Strictly star Kevin Clifton, and Tyger Drew-Honey and Ramona Marquez (Outnumbered’s Jake and Karen). Tonight’s first episode kicks off with friends Izzy and Ellie from Sheffield, husband and wife Joe and Joy from Nottingham, and father and son Tom and Paul from Liverpool.

Krays: London Gangsters, Prime Video

This two-part docuseries featuring never-before-heard audio tapes claims to offer a rare glimpse into the relationship of gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray and reveal the complex myth behind the twins. In truth, there's not a great deal of new material, but these recordings do offer the perfect excuse to relive the captivating rise and fall of these iconic figures.

Diamond League, BBC One, 1.15 pm

The Diamond League season pitches up at the London Stadium, where a host of track-and-field champions will compete before a capacity crowd. Among the highlights is the much-anticipated showdown in the men’s 1500m between Norway’s former Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Britain’s former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Josh Kerr — the first clash between the arch-rivals on British soil. After struggling with injury since her gold medal in the women’s 800m in Paris, Keely Hodgkinson has revealed she sadly isn't taking part.