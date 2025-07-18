TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday, July 19, including Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations
Also on is The Hit List...
Here's our TV tonight picks for Saturday, July 19 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
Lip-Reading the Royals: The Secret Conversations, 5, 7 pm
Prince George's love of aviation was revealed recently during Trooping the Colour, when, according to a lip-reader, he recognised a Poseidon aircraft for his grandfather King Charles. Reading lips has become a way for Joe Public to feel closer to the Royal Family, and this feature-length film looks at key moments in regal history to find out what was being said when the mics were off. It features forensic lip-reading experts, who begin by analysing the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. Then they move on to study asides between the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the King and Queen, offering a fresh take on the clan’s relationships.
The Hit List, BBC1, 5.45 pm
While you may be confident that you know Fontaines D.C. from AC/DC, or Beastie Boys from The Beach Boys, BBC1’s popular weekend teatime quiz will dig a lot deeper than that to test your music knowledge. Rochelle and Marvin Humes are back to host a new series of regular episodes, which will then be followed by celebrity specials featuring Stacey Dooley and former Strictly star Kevin Clifton, and Tyger Drew-Honey and Ramona Marquez (Outnumbered’s Jake and Karen). Tonight’s first episode kicks off with friends Izzy and Ellie from Sheffield, husband and wife Joe and Joy from Nottingham, and father and son Tom and Paul from Liverpool.
Krays: London Gangsters, Prime Video
This two-part docuseries featuring never-before-heard audio tapes claims to offer a rare glimpse into the relationship of gangsters Ronnie and Reggie Kray and reveal the complex myth behind the twins. In truth, there's not a great deal of new material, but these recordings do offer the perfect excuse to relive the captivating rise and fall of these iconic figures.
Diamond League, BBC One, 1.15 pm
The Diamond League season pitches up at the London Stadium, where a host of track-and-field champions will compete before a capacity crowd. Among the highlights is the much-anticipated showdown in the men’s 1500m between Norway’s former Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Britain’s former world champion and Olympic silver medallist Josh Kerr — the first clash between the arch-rivals on British soil. After struggling with injury since her gold medal in the women’s 800m in Paris, Keely Hodgkinson has revealed she sadly isn't taking part.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.