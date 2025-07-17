TV tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 18, including First Night of the Proms

The Royal Albert Hall once again hosts the Proms

Here's our TV tonight picks for Friday, July 18 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

First Night of the Proms, BBC2, 6.45 pm

The 2025 Proms season begins tonight, with eight weeks of music ahead of us — mainly classical, but also pop, soul and film soundtracks among other genres. Highlights to come include The Traitors Prom, presented by Claudia Winkleman, The Great American Songbook and Beyond with Samara Joy, two CBeebies Proms, the music of film composer Bernard Herrmann, a Viennese Waltzes programme to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss II, a soul night presented by Trevor Nelson, and "highlife fusion" from Nigerian duo The Cavemen.

Tonight’s opener includes music by Mendelssohn, Sibelius and Vaughan Williams, with violin soloist Lisa Batiashvili.

Fern Britton: Inside the Vet's, ITV1, 2 pm

Back at The Grove Vets in Bristol — where compassion appears to be the practice's ethos — cat-lover Fern helps out Badger, a nervous feline having a routine vaccine, and Pushkins, who is in need of a good grooming. But dogs also fill the appointment slots. Lotta, a German Shorthaired Pointer puppy, whose mouth is too big for her belly, needs some TLC; while Izzy, a Hungarian Vizsla, has a poorly paw; and Gus the Border Collie has a scheduled castration that won’t affect his own timetable.

And in the vein of Bad Dog Academy, behaviour expert Rosie Bescoby tries to bring a pair of unhappy hound housemates to heel.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, Apple TV Plus

The first Peanuts musical in 35 years celebrates Snoopy and the gang on their 75th anniversary. In an all-American tale about the joy of sunny days, with new music by Jeff Morrow and Ben Folds, an enthusiastic Charlie Brown accompanies nervous sister Sally to his favourite summer camp, but is distraught to discover it’s under threat of closure.

Elsewhere, Snoopy and Woodstock have found a treasure map… "If you want to change the world, band together" is the apt tagline for this little gem about knowing when you’ve found something priceless.

In the dog house: Graeme and Niko, 5, 8 pm

Canine trainer Graeme Hall catches up with some pooches from the past, and it seems that while he may have proved old dogs do learn new tricks, it's only led to new problems. Husky Niko has conquered his fear of heights and the staircase while dominant Dave the St Bernard now knows who’s the boss, but both of their owners are now facing power struggles of a different kind.