I Know What You Did Last Summer quiz: how did characters die?

Bridgette Wilson in I Know What You Did Last Summer

Part of what makes a horror/slasher franchise work is the creativity of its kills, and the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise has plenty to choose from. But how well do you remember those deaths?

With the release of the 2025 new movie I Know What You Did Last Summer legacy sequel, we're looking back at the original entries in the franchise from the 1990s (skipping over the straight-to-video movie from the mid 2000s) and recalling some of its most memorable deaths from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).

All questions below are multiple choice, and there's no time limit to the quiz. Hints are available for each question, in which you'll remove one of the possible answers, boosting your odds at making the right guess. Though we do ask you leave it at that; it's not as impressive if you use the internet to find the answers.

Be sure to also share the quiz with friends and other horror movie fans to see who gets the better results (bragging rights are always important).

That about covers it, so go ahead and start the quiz directly below.

You can now watch I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) in movie theaters.

If this has gotten you interested in watching the original movies, 1997's I Know What You Did Last Summer is currently streaming on MGM Plus in the US, while both that and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer are available via digital on-demand in the US, UK and elsewhere.

