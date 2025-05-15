It seems you can’t kill the Final Destination franchise, as not only does Final Destination Bloodlines represent the sixth entry in the horror movie series, but it may be the best of the bunch. If that has you intrigued, then you’re going to want to know exactly how to watch Final Destination Bloodlines, which is where we come in.

After launching in 2000 and releasing five movies over an 11-year span, the 2025 new movie Final Destination Bloodlines is the first entry in 14 years. But it also may be the biggest, with both a storyline that spans a couple of generations and the fact that the movie was filmed for IMAX, creating an expectation that the on-screen deaths will be more insane than ever.

Find out all of the info on when, where and how to watch Final Destination Bloodlines directly below.

How to watch Final Destination Bloodlines in movie theaters

Final Destination Bloodlines is now playing exclusively in movie theaters worldwide. If you want to watch the movie, you’ll have to head out to your local movie theater to do so.

To find Final Destination Bloodlines showtimes, you can visit the movie’s official website or a site like Fandango. In both instances, you’ll get information on all of the movie theaters in your area where Final Destination Bloodlines is playing and available times, including for IMAX showings of the movie where available. These online options also allow you to purchase your Final Destination Bloodlines tickets ahead of time.

Another option, especially if you are a frequenter of a particular movie theater, are movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by a number of movie theater chains (both in the US and UK), these loyalty programs allow moviegoers to get free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks. These can help make the moviegoing experience a little more affordable.

Is Final Destination Bloodlines streaming?

No, you cannot stream Final Destination Bloodlines at this time. As we said, the movie is only available to watch in movie theaters right now.

Info on when Final Destination Bloodlines will be available for at-home viewing is not available at this time. However, we can assume that viewers will be able to buy or rent Final Destination Bloodlines first via digital on-demand platforms before it makes its debut as part of a major streaming platform.

As for where that streaming debut may come, as a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, Final Destination Bloodlines will almost certainly premiere on Max (or perhaps on HBO Max, depending on when the streamer’s rebrand is rolled out).

We'll update this post when information about Final Destination Bloodlines streaming plans is shared.

What else to know about Final Destination Bloodlines

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, with a script by Guy Busic and Lori Evans Taylor, here is the official Final Destination Bloodlines synopsis:

“Plagued by a violent recurring nightmare, college student Stefani heads home to track down the one person who might be able to break the cycle — her grandmother, Iris — and save her family from the grimly demise that inevitably awaits them all.”

The Final Destination Bloodlines cast features Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Ryan Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger and Tony Todd. This is one of the final roles for the horror legend Todd, who passed away in 2024.

Only one previous Final Destination movie received a “Fresh” score from Rotten Tomatoes, Final Destination 5. Final Destination Bloodlines not only marks the second time an entry in the horror franchise is going to have a “Fresh” rating, but it is far and away the best reviewed movie of the bunch, with a very good 95% “Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score as of May 15.

Get a sneak peek at what is making this latest horror movie the best of the franchise by watching the Final Destination Bloodlines trailer right here: