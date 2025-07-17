Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey movie tickets now on sale, beginning movie fans' epic wait till its release

Get ready for an exercise in patience, as movie tickets for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey officially went on sale for US and UK moviegoers today, July 17, one year from when the movie is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters.

That's right, The Odyssey won't be playing until July 17, 2026, but you can purchase your tickets right now to make sure you're among the first to see the Oscar-winning director's next epic movie. This is great news for anyone who really likes to plan ahead!

There are a couple of key details that you need to know, though — the only tickets available to purchase right now are for movie theaters that can show IMAX 70mm screenings; Nolan's preferred format, to the point he is the first filmmaker to shoot an entire movie with IMAX cameras with The Odyssey.

Tickets to see The Odyssey in other formats won't be available until an as-yet-undisclosed time closer to the movie's release date.

Nolan's The Odyssey is based on the epic Greek poem by Homer about Odysseus, a Greek king, who must go through an epic journey home after the Trojan War, where he encounters all kinds of challenges from Gods and monsters. Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, while the cast includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal.

Selling tickets for a movie a year in advance of when people can actually go see it is something more akin to a Taylor Swift or Beyoncé concert, but Nolan has become a signature event for many movie fans.

I include myself in that. A big reason why I opted to go watch Jurassic World Rebirth in movie theaters was because I wanted to see The Odyssey teaser trailer that was included with it as that was the only way to see it the trailer as it has yet to be released online (it's also now playing in front of Superman).

What this really signals is The Odyssey countdown for fans. All apologies to 2025 new movies like Bugonia, Sentimental Value, Wicked: For Good and 2026 movies like 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Project Hail Mary and others, but The Odyssey is probably the movie I am most excited to see between now and when it premieres. However, it's going to be quite a wait; thankfully, not as long as Odysseus, though.

If you're ready to clear your calendar and make sure you have your spot to watch The Odyssey the way Christopher Nolan intended, then go ahead and grab your The Odyssey IMAX tickets today.