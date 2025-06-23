28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — release date, cast and everything we know about the zombie movie

It took 23 years between 28 Days Later and 2025’s 28 Years Later (and 18 years between 28 Weeks Later and 28 Years Later), but there won’t be such an extended gap for the next chapter in the zombie franchise. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is set to continue the story of Spike (Alfie Williams) and others, is arriving as a 2026 new movie.

The Bone Temple was filmed back-to-back with 28 Years Later, and is the second chapter of a hopeful trilogy; the early box office results from 28 Years Later offer a promising, but still unconfirmed (as of publication) start. At the very least, we are going to get one more chance to see what happens to Spike and other characters we saw in 28 Years Later, as well as meet some new (and potentially familiar) ones.

Here’s what you need to know about 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Fans won’t have to wait all that long for the next chapter in the zombie franchise, as 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on January 16 in the US, UK and elsewhere around the world.

That’s just seven months after the release of 28 Years Later. We do recommend that you catch up with that movie first though, so here are the details on how to watch 28 Years Later right now.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple cast

Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes in 28 Years Later (Image credit: Miya Mizuno/Sony Pictures)

Holdovers from the 28 Years Later cast that are slated to star in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple include Alfie Williams as Spike, Ralph Fiennes as Dr. Kelson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Jamie, Jack O’Connell as Sir Jimmy Crystal and Emma Laird as Jimmima.

It has also been confirmed by 28 Years Later director Danny Boyle that original franchise star and Best Actor winner for Oppenheimer Cillian Murphy is going to reprise his role as Jim (really popular name in this franchise) in The Bone Temple.

Additional cast members for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple have not been confirmed at this time.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple plot

There are no specific details on the 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple plot at this point. However, based on the 28 Years Later ending, we can guess that the story will focus on Spike as he learns more about the world, including the mysterious survivors that saved him, led by Sir Jimmy Crystal.

Alex Garland wrote the script for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ralph Fiennes said that the sequel will deal with themes like “innate humanity” and “human violence.” While Garland told Business Insider that the sequel will also touch on ideas like “the misremembered past.”

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer

There is no trailer at this time for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. When one becomes available we’ll add it here.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple director

While Danny Boyle returned to direct 28 Years Later, a new director oversaw 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple — Nia DaCosta.

DaCosta is experienced in the horror genre, having directed the “Certified Fresh” reboot of the horror movie Candyman in 2021. Her other feature directing credits to date include The Marvels and the indie movie Little Woods.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple behind the scenes

As we said, The Bone Temple was shot back-to-back with 28 Years Later in the UK.

Sony Pictures, Columbia Pictures and TSG Entertainment are the studios/production companies behind the movie. Meanwhile, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice are producers. Cillian Murphy is an executive producer on the movie.