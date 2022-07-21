Oppenheimer: release date, cast, poster and all we know about the Christopher Nolan movie
Christopher Nolan’s next movie focuses on the creator of the atomic bomb.
Christopher Nolan does not do small. The director’s next movie, Oppenheimer, looks to be no different, as he has assembled a massive, star-studded cast to tell the story of one of the most pioneering figures of the 20th century and his revolutionary yet devastating work.
Whenever Nolan has a new movie it is an event. With the cast and a prime summer 2023 release date already lined up, Oppenheimer has already established itself as one of the tentpole movies of that year.
Here is everything that we know about Oppenheimer right now.
When is the Oppenheimer release date?
Oppenheimer is hitting movie theaters (exclusively) on July 21, 2023. To celebrate the start of the movie’s one-year countdown, the Oppenheimer Twitter account shared the movie’s first poster:
Oppenheimer is just one of many exciting movies that are going to make up the 2023 summer blockbuster season. Other entries right now include Fast X, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One, The Flash, Indiana Jones 5, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels.
What is the Oppenheimer plot?
Based on the book from Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (opens in new tab), Oppenheimer is going to tell the story of the famed American physicist who held a large role in the Manhattan project during World War II and is often referred to as the father of the atomic bomb. Nolan wrote the script.
Not much more is known about the plot as of yet or whether Nolan will play around with time in some way that he has been known to do in movies like Memento, Inception, Dunkirk and Tenet.
Who is in the Oppenheimer cast?
The cast for Oppenheimer is massive, but leading the way as J. Robert Oppenheimer is Cillian Murphy. Perhaps best known for his role as Tommy Shelby on Peaky Blinders, Murphy is a regular collaborator with Christopher Nolan, having appeared in the director’s trilogy of Batman movies, Inception and Dunkirk; Oppenheimer marks the first time he is playing the leading man in one of Nolan’s movies.
Where to start with the rest of the cast though. The top-billed names on the poster include A-listers Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. Here are other names being reported as part of the Oppenheimer cast:
- Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea, Interstellar)
- Michael Angarano (This is Us, Sky High)
- Kenneth Branagh (Death on the Nile, Tenet)
- Jason Clarke (Winning Time, Zero Dark Thirty)
- David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad)
- Dane DeHaan (The Staircase, Chronicle)
- Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story, Hail Caesar)
- Tony Goldwynn (Scandal, King Richard)
- Josh Hartnett (Penny Dreadful, Blackhawk Down)
- Rami Malek (No Time to Die, Bohemian Rhapsody)
- Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, Full Metal Jacket)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, The Darkest Hour)
- Josh Peck (How I Met Your Father, Drake & Josh)
- Jack Quaid (The Boys, Scream)
- David Rysdahl (No Exit, Nine Days)
- Benny Safdie (Licorice Pizza, Good Time)
- Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead, Army of Thieves)
- Olivia Thirlby (Goliath, Dredd)
- Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle)
Is there an Oppenheimer trailer?
There is no trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer yet, though there are reports (opens in new tab) that a teaser trailer is playing ahead of Nope. As soon as one is released online we will share it here.
Christopher Nolan movies
Nolan has become one of the most recognized directors in Hollywood, in large part thanks to his work on The Dark Knight trilogy with Christian Bale. He has also come up with a number of original movies that have been heralded by critics and fans alike. Here’s Nolan’s complete filmography and where you can watch each movie right now:
- Following (1998): available on AMC Plus & IFC Unlimited (US), not available online in the UK
- Memento (2000): available on HBO Max (US), Virgin TV Go (UK)
- Insomnia (2022): available on HBO Max (US), not available online in the UK
- Batman Begins (2005): available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)
- The Prestige (2006): available via digital on-demand (US), Virgin TV Go (UK)
- The Dark Knight (2008): available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)
- Inception (2010): available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)
- The Dark Knight Rises (2012): available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)
- Interstellar (2014): available on Paramount Plus (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)
- Dunkirk (2017): available on HBO Max and Netflix (US), Prime Video and Virgin TV GO (UK)
- Tenet (2020): available on HBO Max (US), Sky Go, NOW TV and Virgin TV GO (UK)
