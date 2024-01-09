2024 SAG Awards: nomination categories, date and everything we know about the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Hollywood is ready to celebrate a year of iconic performances in film and television, placing a spotlight on the actors who breathe life into memorable roles. The 2024 SAG Awards will be broadcast live to a global audience through Netflix, giving fans a chance around the world to watch together.

As with previous awards shows, we're expecting to see lots of buzz surrounding the casts of Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession season 4 and more.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Here's everything we know about the 2024 SAG Awards.

The 2024 SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, February 24, beginning at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. The two-hour broadcast will stream live on Netflix for fans all around the world.

2024 SAG Awards nominees

Issa Rae (Insecure) and Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) will announce the nominations for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards via Instagram Live on Wednesday, January 10, at 10 am ET/7 am PT.

Since SAG represents actors, it's not surprising that the award categories are a little different than some of the traditional award shows. There are awards for theatrical motion pictures and television programs, including categories for individual achievement as well as ensemble performances.

Take a look at the nomination categories below. We'll add in the nominees once they're available.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series



SAG Life Achievement Award

(Image credit: Credit: Russell James)

Another award handed out at the ceremony is the SAG Life Achievement Award. This year, Barbra Streisand will be the 59th recipient of the prize. The legendary singer, actor and director will be lauded for her career achievements as well as her humanitarian endeavors.

Streisand might be best known for her roles in 1964's Funny Girl and 1973's The Way We Were. She earned five Academy Award nominations for her directorial debut, Yentl, seven nominations for The Prince of Tides and two nods for The Mirror Has Two Faces.

"Her enduring career is a testament to her genuine performances, connecting with audiences on a profound level," said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher in a press release. "She is a colossal icon with a relentless work ethic, evolving with each stage of her remarkable journey. We celebrate Barbra Streisand not just for her achievements but for the enduring legacy she has carved.”

Streisand shared her excitement for the honor. "Ever since I was a young girl sitting in the Loew’s Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, I dreamed of being one of those actresses I saw on the screen. The movies were a portal to a world I could only imagine. Even though I was an unlikely candidate, somehow my dream came true. This award is especially meaningful to me because it comes from my fellow actors, whom I so admire."