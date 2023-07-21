Ferrari: release date, cast and everything we know about the Adam Driver movie

Adam Driver is racing to screens with a new movie in 2023, Ferrari, a biopic about the legendary car and racing maverick Enzo Ferrari. Pairing with Driver as the director of Ferrari is Michael Mann, who is directing his first movie since 2015 (though he did recently direct the pilot episode of Tokyo Vice).

Ferrari continues the trend of Hollywood biopics, which is just as busy in 2023 as any other year, with the likes of Oppenheimer, Napoleon and Bob Marley: One Love.

To find out everything you need to know about Ferrari, including release date, cast and more, read on.

Ferrari is currently set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on Christmas Day, December 25. Right now it shares the holiday with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

It has not been officially announced, but many have reported that Ferrari is expected to have its world premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival before it releases to the general public.

Ferrari plot

An official plot synopsis has not been released by Neon for the movie, though the story is expected to be set in 1957. The Ferrari company is dealing with the looming threat of bankruptcy, while Enzo Ferrari struggles with marriage and the aftermath of the death of his son. This all goes on as he makes a big gamble on winning the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race across Italy.

Michael Mann and Troy Kennedy-Martin are the credited screenwriters for Ferrari, adapting it from the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by Brock Yates.

Ferrari cast

Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in the movie, his second 2023 movie after the sci-fi/dinosaur mash-up 65. The two-time Oscar-nominated actor (BlackKklansman, Marriage Story) is also known for his roles in Star Wars, House of Gucci, The Last Duel and Girls.

Penelope Cruz co-stars in the movie as Laura Ferrari, Enzo's wife. Cruz is an Oscar winner (Volver), who is working with Driver and Mann for the first time in this movie. Some of Cruz's most recent roles have included The 355, Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory and Murder on the Orient Express.

Also starring in Ferrari are Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) as Lina Lardi, Jack O’Connell (Rogue Heroes) as Peter Collins, Sarah Gadon (Letterkenny) as Linda Christian and Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy) as Piero Taruffi.

Ferrari trailer

There is no trailer for Ferrari yet. When one becomes available online we'll have it for you here.

Michael Mann movies

Though it's been a while since we've had a Michael Mann movie, the director is a Hollywood stalwart. A quick look at the movies he has directed will remind you of the many great films he's had his hand in: